NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro will reopen most government facilities to the public on Monday, June 1.
Included in the reopening are city hall, police station, municipal court, public works, public library and fire station, according to a news release from the city.
Citizens will continue to be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing while visiting the city’s facilities and while in public.
“We have initiated several safety measures at each facility that will help protect citizens and employees,” Mayor Dave Casebolt said in the release. “The citizens of Nitro and our employees have done a fantastic job during this pandemic and the vigilance needs to continue.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nitro City Council meetings in June will continue to be conducted virtually. The two scheduled meetings on June 2 and June 16 will be broadcast through Facebook Live on Mayor Casebolt’s Facebook page, beginning at 7 p.m. for each meeting.
The pandemic has also caused the cancellation of various events, including the Renaissance Festival, Ridenour Regatta and Family Movie Nights held in Living Memorial Park. The Nitro City Pool also will not open for the summer season.
The Nitro Fishing Tournament on Friday, July 23, at Ridenour Lake is still scheduled to occur, and plans for possible Drive-In Movie Nights are being worked out.
For more information on Nitro’s reopenings and a calendar of events, go to www.cityofnitro.org.