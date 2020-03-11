NITRO, W.Va. — Candidates seeking elected offices in the City of Nitro have from March 9 to March 27 to submit paperwork for the office they are seeking. A candidate must have a petition signed by registered voters for the respected elected positions.
The Nitro elected offices on the ballot include mayor, recorder, three council at large and four ward council seats.
The candidates vying for mayor, recorder and council at large are required to have 25 signatures of registered voters, and ward councilmen shall have 20 signatures.
Petitions can be obtained during regular business hours at Nitro City Hall. Every person who becomes a candidate for any elective office in the city shall, at the time of filing their certificate of candidacy, pay a fee of $10.
The date of the city election is June 2.
The new four-year terms for all of the offices begin on July 1.
For more information contact Rita Cox, City of Nitro recorder, at 304-755-0707.