NITRO — To save time, travel, and money and better save property and lives as an outcome, the Nitro Fire Department has begun building its own training facility within the station at 2009 20th St. in Nitro.
Nitro Fire Department Chief Casey Mathes said the construction project has been a goal of the department for some time.
“For years, we’ve had to depend on numerous facilities for doing basic training and never had the proper training areas here to do training for skill sets. We had to use other departments throughout the area and their training facilities for certain training tasks or evaluations,” he said.
The City of Nitro constructed an annex building approximately two years ago, the chief said, with roughly 3,000 feet of the 8,000 square feet of total space for the fire department, shared with the Nitro Police Department and Public Works Department.
“We had some extra space, so the training officer and I and the department collectively had input. We are using the space to store spare trucks, etc., for the department and we decided to branch out,” Mathes explained.
He said the department is receiving CARES Act funding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since we’re getting reimbursed through the CARES Act, we decided to start taking some of this money as we get it and as the city sees fit.
“Our immediate goal is to eventually have all of the training props, ladder raises, simulations for falls — the list goes on with that,” said Mathes. “Our greater goal is to build and utilize this space correctly. Hopefully, we’ll have a small training office to do radio simulations.
“Our ultimate goal is to be able to administer the CPAT (Candidate Physical Ability Test),” he added. “We’ll have all of the pieces of equipment to do that.”
He said another goal is to possibly add a training tower next to the facility as well in a few years.
“It’s all in the process now,” Mathes said. “Hopefully, in the next couple of years we’ll have it completed. It’ll greatly enhance our training capabilities. We hope to develop all the training we haven’t been able to do here in the 23 years I’ve been with the department.”
The chief noted that the department is approaching the project with an economical outlook.
“By having everything in house,” he said, “we’ll hopefully be saving the city a lot of money in the long run. My training officer, Rob Ely, is also a carpenter and a construction person. Along with shifts and all members assisting, there are no out-of-pocket expenses; they’ll be getting paid on duty. With no additional costs, we’ll probably save $10,000 in labor.
“We’re excited about it. We want to be self-sufficient, and this will better enhance the firefighters’ skill sets,” Mathes said.