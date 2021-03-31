The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Nitro firefighter Darek Ashley has passed his three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship test.

 Submitted photo

NITRO, W.Va. — A city of Nitro firefighter has successfully passed certain skills tests, elevating his status as fireman.

Firefighter Darek Ashley successfully tested and passed his three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship test. The Nitro fireman spent over 6,000 hours over that period in training to become a journeymen firefighter.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Ashley and a milestone in any firefighter’s career and moves the Nitro Fire Department forward in keeping community safe,” said Casey Mathes, Nitro Fire Chief.

The Nitro Fire Department handles approximately 1,200 calls a year.

