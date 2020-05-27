NITRO, W.Va. — Two city of Nitro firefighters have successfully passed certain skills tests, elevating their statuses as fireman.
Firefighter Bobby Grishaber successfully tested and passed his three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship test. The Nitro fireman spent more than 6,000 hours over that time period in training to become a journeymen firefighter., according to a news release from the city of Nitro. Probationary firefighter Chase Petry passed his six-month skills test. This is the first step of many in a firefighter’s career.
“These are both huge accomplishments for the firefighters and milestones in any firefighter’s career and moves the Nitro Fire Department forward in keeping community safe,” Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said in the release.
The Nitro Fire Department handles approximately 1,200 calls a year.