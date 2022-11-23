NITRO, W.Va. — Two city of Nitro firefighters have successfully passed certain skills tests, elevating their statuses as fireman.
Firefighter Chase Petry successfully tested and passed his three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship test. The Nitro fireman spent more than 6,000 hours during that period in training to become a journeymen firefighter.
Firefighter Russell Miller successfully tested and passed his six-month probationary test. During his six months of training, Miller spent countless hours training to pass his initial test.
“This is a huge accomplishment for both Petry and Miller and a milestone in any firefighter’s career and moves the Nitro Fire Department forward in keeping the community safe,” said Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes.
The Nitro Fire Department handles approximately 1,600 calls a year.
