NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro Municipal Court proceedings will be resume on Monday, June 1, according to a news release from the city.

Court cases had been suspended since mid-March due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening day plans for the court include plexiglas sneeze shields in place to protect the judge, prosecutor and clerk. Only 14 people will be allowed in the court room at a time. This total includes the judge, prosecutor, clerk and bailiffs, according to the news release.

It has been determined by court officials that only the person that has a pending court case will be permitted in the court room. No family members or children will be permitted in the court room during a case. When one person exits, another person will be allowed in the court room.

All persons in the court room will be required/strongly encouraged to wear face covering. Face masks will be provided. After proceedings, the court room, clerk’s office and booking area will be sanitized.

Anyone with a scheduled court proceeding should have received a notification in the mail providing them with a new court date. Anyone who hasn’t received a notice and thinks they should, or who has any questions, may contact Nitro Municipal Court Clerk Amy Fulks at 304-755-0701.

