As visiting Winfield walked onto the floor from the halftime locker room, Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” blared over the speakers.
Indeed, up 12 to begin the third quarter, the Generals were halfway there — halfway to a Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 title, halfway to hosting a regional co-final and halfway to playoff-picture altering upset at No. 4 Nitro.
Meanwhile, in the home locker room, Wildcats coach Pat Jones was halfway losing his mind.
But in basketball, halfway — or in Friday’s case, even three quarters — isn’t good enough and with its chance to claim a first sectional championship since 2007 slipping away, Nitro made its stand.
A 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats their first lead and after Winfield rallied back to force overtime, Nitro finally delivered the knockout blow with a 7-0 extra period to register a dramatic 71-64 win in Alumni Arena.
With the win, the Wildcats (14-1) host St. Joseph on Tuesday, while the Generals (7-10) head to the Logan in do-or-die, Region-4 co-finals. Logan defeated St. Joseph 51-43 on Friday.
Thanks to Friday’s late heroics, Nitro will have a chance to try and earn a second straight state-tournament berth at home. As for how the Wildcats got there, even Jones didn’t have a straightforward explanation.
“I don’t know, I really don’t,” Jones said. “These girls, they take the criticism and adversity and overcome it. I went off at halftime. I was yelling and screaming — they just don’t give up. They fight. These girls get down, but the fight is still there. It’s unlike any other group of girls I’ve ever coached. I’m just damn proud of them; they’re unbelievable.”
For most of Friday night, so was Winfield. The Generals, who replaced their top seven scorers from a state-tournament semifinal run a year ago, jumped ahead 17-5 from the outset and somehow came up with answers each time Nitro tried to rally.
That included a 9-0 flurry from the Wildcats in the third quarter that was met with a timeout from Generals coach DJ Williams. That closed the gap to three at 39-36, but the next six were Winfield’s and by the end of the third, the Generals were in control, up 10 at 52-42. But from there, the Generals went cold, going the first 4:50 of the fourth quarter without scoring as Nitro flipped its 10-point deficit into a 57-52 lead.
Winfield found a way to claw back however, using back-to-back 3s from Sofia Lopez and Meghan Taylor followed by a deuce from Kennedy Schilling to move back in front by five with just 1:26 to go. Nitro star guard Baylee Goins had been bottled up to the tune of six points on 3 for 13 shooting over the first three periods but came up with two huge shots, canning a long 3 with 1:21 to go and then hitting a runner with 24 seconds left to tie things up at 64. Both the Generals and Wildcats had last looks in regulation, but couldn’t come up with the winning basket.
Goins had 10 of her 19 in the fourth quarter but the story for Nitro was senior Brooklyn Bowen, who came up with 21 points and 11 rebounds on efficient 8 of 14 shooting to help keep the Wildcats afloat all night. Added in with 11 points from Patricia Ward, 10 points from Taylor Maddox, six points and nine rebounds from Emily Lancaster and eight assists from Goins, it was just enough for the Wildcats to get by.
“We’ve got girls that step up in the right time,” Jones said. “We’re missing [junior forward] Lena [Elkins, out at a softball game], so I’m down on subs. These girls are winded, puking outside between timeouts and overtime, you can’t ask for anything else. That’s why we’re here. That’s why it’s April Madness now I guess.”
Winfield missed three early free throws in the extra period and went 0 for 7 from the floor as the game slipped away. With just one senior and 10 freshmen and sophomores in its rotation, the future would seem to be bright for the Generals and a win on Tuesday would erase all the pain of Friday.
But with young teams, there are usually dues to be paid. Nitro paid those largely against veteran-laden Generals teams of the past few years. On Friday, it was Winfield’s turn.
“What they were able to accomplish tonight and in the four years where [Jones] has brought the program up from where it was, they had to go through times like today,” Williams said. “They had to lose a sectional and had to lose a sectional until they finally got it. I told him, ‘You did a great job and what you’ve done with Nitro is what we’re trying to do right now.’ Hats off to them. He does a good job, they’ve done a good job, that’s a tough team — what can you say?”
Lopez led a balanced Winfield scoring effort with 17 points followed by 15 from Taylor, 13 points and 11 rebounds from Schilling and 12 points from Mianna Oglesby.