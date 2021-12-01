NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro’s Annual Christmas Parade will ring in the holiday season this year on Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade will include the Nitro High and Andrew Jackson school’s marching bands, local floats, holiday characters and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The co-Grand Marshals of this year’s parade are Dr. Sheri Young of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Nitro High Girls Basketball Team, winners of the 2021 State Girls AAA Championship.
The parade will begin at 12 p.m. Following the parade, from 1-2 p.m., children will be able to stop by Nitro’s Living Memorial Park as the Winterfest Queens will be providing cookies, hot chocolate and pick some reindeer food.
“Many people loved Nitro’s previous Christmas parades, so we hope even more people will attend this year’s parade,” Dave Casebolt, Nitro’s Mayor, said in a news release. “We are excited about adding the event in the Living Memorial Park after the parade.”
The parade will begin at Pickens Road west of the railroad tracks on the northern end of Nitro. The parade route will be 2 miles long, following 1st Avenue (Rt. 25) and ending up at 19th St.
Anyone wishing to walk the parade route with their pet is welcome to do so, and for the best-dressed pet in holiday garb, the city is providing prizes of $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third places.
Any group or organization wanting to participate in the Nitro Christmas Parade can sign up by calling the Nitro CVB at 304-795-9815.
