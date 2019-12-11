NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro’s annual Christmas Parade will ring in the holiday season this year on Saturday, Dec. 14. The parade will include the Nitro High and Andrew Jackson School’s Marching Bands, local floats, holiday characters and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m.; following the parade at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m., everyone can have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Nitro’s Living Memorial Park. Nitro’s Police Department will be providing free pictures on-site for everyone. While everyone is waiting to get their picture taken, there will be arts and crafts booths for children to make a holiday ornament and even pick up a bag of reindeer food.
“Many people loved Nitro’s previous Christmas parades, so we hope even more people will attend this year’s parade,” Dave Casebolt, Nitro’s Mayor, said. “We are excited about adding the events in the Living Memorial Park after the parade.”
The parade will begin at Pickens Road west of the railroad tracks on the northern end of Nitro. The parade route will be two miles long. Anyone wishing to walk the parade route with their pet is welcome to do so and for the best-dressed pet in holiday garb, the city is providing prizes of $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.
More information about the parade and registration for it is available by calling 304-382-1133.