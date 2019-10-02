NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro’s fourth annual Festival of Fright will include music, food, haunted trail and movies on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ridenour Lake. It’s a Halloween themed event that is free to the public.
Saturday’s festivities will begin at noon with food and craft vendors, DJ Undertaker, pumpkin carving, pumpkin races and other family fun. New this year is the Area 51 Obstacle Course. Returning for a third year will be the Trail of Terror haunted trail. It will run from 5 p.m. to midnight at a cost of $5 per person.
Another part of the Saturday activities will be the Po’ Folks Cabaret and Stray Cat Sideshow, which will feature such feats as fire-breathing, glass-walking, sword swallowing and much more. The show, which is designed for an 18 and older audience, will start at 7 p.m.
Completing activities that evening will be plenty of music and a drive-in horror movie. The bands include Ghost Road, Robot Jurassic, Canadian band 5-Cent Freak Show and New Jersey’s Voodoo Death Cult. The movie, which begins at 10:30 p.m. will be the original, “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” More information is available on the Nitro Festival of Fright page on Facebook.