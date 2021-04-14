The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NFD Swearing In 4.6.21

Nitro Fire Department’s newest probationary firefighters were recently sworn in during a City Council meeting. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt is seen here swearing in Jacob Hernandez, left, and Zachery Witt, right. Both firefighters have begun their training.

 Submitted photo

Nitro Fire Department’s newest probationary firefighters were recently sworn in during a City Council meeting.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.