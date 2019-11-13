20191113-put-firemen

 Courtesy of Joe Stevens

The City of Nitro has three new firemen. Timothy Holmes, from left, Allen Jarvis and Chase Petry were sworn in by Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt during the Nov. 5. 2019, Nitro City Council meeting.

