NITRO — The City of Nitro has a good problem to solve — what to do with 258 additional acres added to the Ridenour Park property.
The city is expected to obtain a massive addition of land, the Haikel Estate, adjacent to Ridenour Lake’s property, later this spring.
Once the acquisition of the 259 acres becomes official, the city and the Friends of Ridenour group on Facebook hope to transform parts of it into further trails for camping, horseback riding, biking and other outdoor recreational opportunities.