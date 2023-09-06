NITRO, W.Va. — The city that was founded to assist in providing gun powder for the United States in World War I will have a city celebration, Boomtown Day, on Saturday, Sept. 9.
An annual event until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, this will be the first time for the daylong celebration since then.
“Everyone in the city always looked forward to Boomtown Day, and we felt this was a good time to bring the event back,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said in a news release. “The event provides fun for everyone throughout the day.”
The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a Boomtown Day parade along Rt. 25 from Pickens Road to 19th Street. After that, everyone will enjoy the annual Nitro Antique Car Club Show on 2nd Avenue, where over 200 cars are expected. Various craft vendors and food trucks will be lining 21st Street and information vendors will be in Living Memorial Park.
There will be music throughout with two local bands — Barn Hollow Band and Alien Super Jesus — and to headline the day of fun and celebration will be LeggsZZ, a ZZ Top cover band that will perform from 4 until 6 pm. All the bands will be performing on the Living Memorial Stage.
Also beginning at 4 p.m., an Italian feast will be served at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Nitro Mission Team.
