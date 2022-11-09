NITRO, W.Va. — Many West Virginia communities host ceremonies to observe Veterans Day, but Nitro stands out for having two ceremonies — one at sunset on the evening before Veterans Day and one at sunrise on Veterans Day. Both ceremonies will take place at the Nitro Veterans Memorial at the corner of 21st Street and First Avenue (W.Va. Route 25).
“The city was born out of World War I, as our state was born out of the Civil War,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said in a news release. “I truly believe we need to go all out to appreciate our veterans and those who supported the servicemen on the home front.”
The Veterans Day ceremonies come as Nitro approaches next month’s anniversary of its founding in 1917 during World War I as a gunpowder manufacturing center.
The first ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the eve of Veterans Day. It will include the lowering of flags ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at sunset. A trumpeter will play taps.
The keynote speaker will be Brian Abraham, currently the chief of staff to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Abraham is also a colonel in the West Virginia National Guard and serves as the chief of the Joint Staff. He served on active duty in Iraq with the XVIII Airborne Corps as an operational law officer and as a prosecutor of suspected insurgents. He also served a trial counsel for the 101st Airborne Division, along with various other assignments in his nearly 20 years in the US Army Reserve and National Guard.
The second ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 It will feature the raising of the flags at sunrise to begin Veterans Day followed by lowering the flags to half-staff.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.