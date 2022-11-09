The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Abraham

NITRO, W.Va. — Many West Virginia communities host ceremonies to observe Veterans Day, but Nitro stands out for having two ceremonies — one at sunset on the evening before Veterans Day and one at sunrise on Veterans Day. Both ceremonies will take place at the Nitro Veterans Memorial at the corner of 21st Street and First Avenue (W.Va. Route 25).

“The city was born out of World War I, as our state was born out of the Civil War,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said in a news release. “I truly believe we need to go all out to appreciate our veterans and those who supported the servicemen on the home front.”

