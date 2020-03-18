A call for volunteers has been issued and will be appreciated for a civic spring cleaning event of sorts coming up in a few weeks throughout the city of Nitro.
The City of Nitro Volunteer Day is scheduled for 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 4. Volunteers are requested to meet at the Nitro City Pool, 1650 Park Ave. in Nitro, at 7:45 a.m. to receive their city-spanning clean-up assignments.
Among the areas to be tidied up are the trails at Ridenour Lake, the city park and various sidewalks and streets throughout Nitro. Some volunteers will also assist residents with various upkeep tasks they require on their property.
Jonathan Atkins, a Building Department official with the City of Nitro and the captain of the Nitro Fire Department, is one of the organizers of the Volunteer Day effort.
“I was inspired about two or three months ago when I got a random phone call from City Council member Donna Boggs,” Atkins said last week. “We were talking about what an improvement we’ve had in the city, but what we may have been lacking is going out and helping people. There are so many people in Nitro who’ve wanted to help people, but there’s been no mechanism or infrastructure for them to help. It seems to be gaining steam, but it may be as many as hundreds of thousands of people looking for help, and we’re looking forward to all the help we can get.”
Atkins said the city is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and its annual Make It Shine program for the early April endeavor.
“In accordance with the Make It Shine program,” he said, “we have to stay off private property with the help we’re getting from them. However, in concert with that, we have a very long list of elderly or disabled people or people not able to take care of problems at their personal property. Members of the police and fire deparment, city officials and volunteers anticipate cleaning up many private properties as well.
“We’re getting a lot of good feedback from this program,” Atkins added.
“It’s been very well received,” Boggs said, noting that students can earn community service hours by taking part in the Volunteer Day activities. “All in all, we have individuals who go on a daily or weekly basis to Ridenour Lake and different neighborhoods and pick trash up.
“We’re really blessed to have a community that’s genuinely caring, including churches and youth groups,” Boggs said. “We’re here to help. We want our city to thrive and grow.”
“We’re seeing so much of individual excitement. A lot of people, in and out of Nitro, are looking for a place to jump in and help and we have something for them. If they register or just show up, we’ll find something for them. It’s something very achievable for them to do,” Atkins said.
Those who will be unable to participate in the day’s event physically can support it nonetheless beforehand; financial donations and cleaning supplies can be dropped off for Nitro Volunteer Day at Nitro City Hall during regular business hours during the week prior to the clean-up event. Nitro City Hall is located at 2009 20th St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Our Make It Shine program provides supplies, hauling, landfill fee payments and other support to all eligible projects during the first two weeks of April. While our Make It Shine program supports communities and individuals in West Virginia year round, the spring cleanup is our biggest event,” WVDEP Acting Communications Director Terry A. Fletcher said in an email.
Along with the WVDEP, Sherwin Williams is sponsoring the City of Nitro Volunteer Day event.
For additional information or to volunteer for Nitro Volunteer Day, text Atkins at 304-807-0006 or direct email to him at j.atkins@cityofnitro.org