CHARLESTON — Melanie Watkins is a graphic designer by day with a superhero alter ego. On the weekends Watkins transforms into Mrs. Mel who uses her baking superpowers to feed the world, or at least the Kanawha Valley, one delicious macaron at a time.
Watkins’ bite-sized macarons are brightly colored and bursting with flavor but while she has always enjoyed baking and being artistic, she didn’t learn to bake the complex cookies overnight.
“I’ve always enjoyed baking. It’s just a different creative outlet for me,” she said.
Watkins’ baking story begins in February, 2021, when her fiancé asked how she wanted to celebrate her birthday. The couple wanted to do something special but with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming over them, options were limited.
“There wasn’t a lot to do and I had seen a recipe for these chocolate macarons on a website called Craftsy.com and so I told him that I wanted to have a date night in,” she said.
Despite her best efforts, Watkin’s first attempt at making macarons was a complete failure. But she didn’t give up, making a second batch that same night.
The cookies still weren’t perfect but Watkins was determined.
Like any superhero, Watkins needed to gain control of her powers before she was ready to face off against the villain: the community’s sweet tooth.
Her upcoming wedding provided the perfect opportunity to master her craft.
“I got in my head that I was going to master these and I was going to make them as wedding favors for our wedding in June of ‘21,” she said.
Watkins began to practice, join Facebook groups and research tips and tricks until she was satisfied with her macarons. Then she began to freeze them in preparation for the big day.
“At the wedding, they were a smash and then my family and my friends were always telling me ‘You should sell these,’” she said.
Now, one year later, Watkins has brought that idea to life and perfected the cookies. She says the process of making macarons is particular.
“Macarons are done in stages, and that’s one of the reasons why people don’t like to make them. They’re complicated. They’re very finicky,” she said.
Her home kitchen in Nitro is a well-oiled machine with the oven timer at the center. She uses a timesheet to keep track of every step of the baking process, starting with the batter.
“It’s really important that you get it the right consistency. You can have it over-mixed or under-mixed. So you have to find that sweet spot,” she said.
The macarons need to rest before going into the oven.
Next is the piping. Watkins uses silicone mats and piping bags to create perfect circles.
The last step of the process is the decorations. Watkins’ website and social media pages are covered in photos of her designs.
When they’re finished, the macarons need to be refrigerated overnight before they can be served.
Watkins says baking macarons has also become a way for her to spend time with her mother, who helps her kitchen run more smoothly by making the macaron fillings. She also hopes to expand the business and do larger events in the future.
Watkins had a table at the Malden Salt Fest in May and was scheduled to have one at the second annual JuneFest WV at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on June 18.
“We love working events because we get to talk to people, we love chatting and meeting new people. So that’s one of my favorite things are working booths and things at festivals. I feel like the response is just always really nice,” she said.
Her favorite part of attending events like these is getting to talk to people in the community.
“It’s fun to chat with people. It’s, I guess, the West Virginia-style event where people are just friendly here,” she said. “I was born and raised in West Virginia and these are my people. So it’s really fun to chit chat and not only sell our product but make new friends and new connections.”