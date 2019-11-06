WEST MADISON — No. 13 Winfield used a relentless rushing attack in the first half to build a 49-0 lead at halftime to smother Scott in a Cardinal Conference game in West Madison.
Winfield (7-2), losers to only Class AAA Hurricane and conference foe Sissonville, stacked the box on defense to ground the Skyhawks, who are playing without quarterback Jacob Hughes who is out with a season-ending knee injury.
Scott (1-8) could not slow down quarterback Nick Vance, who only attempted two passes but scored three times with his feet.
It was junior running back John Covert who took the ball in the Generals’ first series and weaved his way 21 yards for the first score of the game. Covert scored on runs of 8, 21 and 2 in the first half of play. Vance scored on keepers of 2, 4 and 6 yards, respectively.
“We know that Scott is in a building mode and they have a lot of kids that have been injured and I had film from them earlier in the year and they were a different team in those early games because of the injuries they have now,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder said. “I respect coach (Shane) Griffith and what he’s done and I know their kids believe in him.”
Scott quarterback Michael Clay faced a fierce pass rush all evening and Skyhawk backs Jeff McCoy and Dane Messer found little running room as the Skyhawks struggled to cross midfield.
Snyder said that for his team, it was a time to get some reps for his underclassmen in the second half.
“We wanted to get our young guys in there and we told them at the half to show good sportsmanship, and I think we had good sportsmanship the whole game,” he added. “It wasn’t important to score in the second half and we have everybody healthy and that is all that matters.”
Coach Snyder said his squad’s conference tilt with Mingo Central will have playoff implications.
“Whoever wins that game with have a better first round matchup and whoever loses will have a tougher one, so it is a big game for both teams,” Snyder said. “Going into senior night and our last regular-season game, we want to be sharp and firing on all cylinders.”
Scott finishes their season at Nitro on Nov. 8.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2401.