After a brief spell of cooler weather in our region, Mother Nature is set to switch back to summer mode for this weekend as another ridge of high pressure builds across the east. That means a return to hot afternoon temperatures and only sporadic rain chances.
One of those chances is Thursday as a front moves in. Showers and possible thunder will move across the area with a high in the low 80s thanks to added clouds.
Behind that front, the ridge will take hold as temperatures return to 91 degrees Friday with sunshine.
A weak disturbance could produce some isolated showers Saturday, but it will certainly not feel like the first weekend of fall with temperatures in the upper 80s and some humidity.
We’ll only get hotter from thereon, with a high of 92 Sunday and 93 Monday. In fact, temperatures could remain above 90 through at least the middle of next week with sunshine and little to no rain after Saturday.