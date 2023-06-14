The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Winfield senior pitcher Maci Boggess added one more cherry on top of her high school softball career during Thursday’s North-South softball championship at Buffalo High.

The Class AA All-State first-team captain, who also helped the Generals to their first state championship in school history, got the start in the circle and went four innings allowing a run on four hits as Region 4 routed Region 2 13-1 in five innings.

