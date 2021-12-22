HUNTINGTON — Northern Iowa’s NBA prospect outplayed Marshall’s NBA prospects Saturday.
That was the story of the Panthers’ 75-60 victory over the Thundering Herd in men’s college basketball in front of 3,849 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
A.J. Green, a 6-foot-4 junior guard from Cedar Falls, Iowa, scored 29 points, grabbed five rebounds, made two steals and issued two assists to rally Northern Iowa (4-5) from a 12-point deficit. Marshall stars Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor combined for 19 points. Kinsey averaged 20.6 points per game and Taylor 13.3 entering the contest. Green averaged 18.7.
“We can’t have the stat lines of Taevion and Andrew,” Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni said after his team fell to 7-5.
Kinsey was 2 for 9 shooting, 1 for 6 from 3-point range. Taylor went 4 for 11, 1 for 5 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 0 for 2 from the free throw line. Green didn’t play his best, making 10 of 25 shots, 3 for 11 from long range, but he scored and grabbed five rebounds, three more than Kinsey.
“Our three guards were 3 of 15 on threes,” D’Antoni said, adding David Early to the mix. “We can’t do that. They know that. I’m not (busting) on them. They know that and they’ll get better.”
The Herd was superb early, building a 25-13 lead by the 10:14 mark of the first half. The Panthers erased the deficit in a four-minute span, tying at 29-29 on a Tywhon Pickford basket with 3:48 left until halftime. Kinsey’s four-point play at the 1:34 mark boosted Marshall’s lead to 36-31, but Northern Iowa closed within 36-34 by the break.
During those four minutes, UNI appeared to shake off the sluggishness that led to 15 empty possessions in falling behind by 12. From that point, the Panthers were smooth and well-synced, while the Herd was disjointed.
Northern Iowa used a 10-4 burst to begin the second half, taking control and never trailing again. After a backdoor layup by Green with 4:32 left, the Panthers led by 17, their largest margin.
Marshall’s bright spot was Obinna Anochili-Killen. The 6-8 sophomore scored 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting, making 3 of 4 of his 3-point attempts. The Panthers, though, caught on to the former Chapmanville High School star, holding him to seven points in the second half.
“They are a really good ballclub,” Anochili-Killen said of Northern Iowa. “They can shoot it. (Green) played phenomenal. We did a good job containing him in the first half. The second half, he got hot.”
Green scored seven points in the first 20 minutes and made just 3 of 9 shots. The second half he took over, energizing a team that needed a spark. The Herd went the opposite direction, as no one picked up the slack when Northern Iowa concentrated on Anochili-Killen.
The first half we were moving the ball well and making shots,” Anochili-Killen said. “Then I don’t know what happened.”
D’Antoni said he knew.
“Taevion and Andrew have to step up,” D’Antoni said. “They’ve got to carry the load.”
The Herd visits Toledo (7-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in its last game of 2021.