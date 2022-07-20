The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Ohio Valley could be ripe for conversion from coal to nuclear power, but don’t expect utility companies to lead it.

So says an officer of a company preparing to deploy a small modular reactor to test the viability of a new generation of nuclear power plants.

NuScale Power Module

NuScale Power LLC is building six small nuclear reactors to place in a prototype power plant in Idaho in this decade. The test plant could be the model for nuclear plants that could be built in the Ohio Valley.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

