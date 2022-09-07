WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Nucor wasn’t a household name in West Virginia, but that all changed in January when the company announced it would build a new sheet mill at Apple Grove, along the Ohio River about 25 miles north of Huntington.
“Everyone in the state is talking about Nucor now,” said Maribeth Anderson, director of government relations for Antero Resources, at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual business summit at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday.
“We are not a household name in West Virginia, but we have been doing what we do now since the early 1960s,” Nucor Corp.’s Rex Query, executive vice president of sheet and tubular products, said during a panel discussion about the new mill. “We all came up in steelmaking and are not used to wearing suits all the time. So I would rather have on some greens and a hard hat.”
Query has been with Nucor for the past 32 years and said the company was into steel products before it went into steel making.
“We had some suppliers we were frustrated with and had to buy some imported materials as well and didn’t like that, so the solution at that time from the leaders was to make changes, led by Ken Iverson,” Query said.
Query talked about the company’s history in the early 1960s. The company was called Nuclear Corporation, and it acquired Vulcraft, a producer of steel joists and girders and hired Iverson to run the company. In 1971, with the company on its way to becoming a highly focused steel producer, the board of directors of Nuclear Corporation of America approved a name change to Nucor.
“We make steel, but how we go about it was set in place by Ken Iverson in the early days in how we interact as a team, how we work as teammates and the focus and care of taking care of our team, which has allowed us to grow and grow the right way,” Query said. “It was ingrained in those early days.”
Nucor continued to grow and make strategic investments over the next half century, and today the company has 25 steelmaking operations and more than 300 operating facilities.
“Nucor currently has six facilities that produce sheet, and this new West Virginia mill will be our seventh,” Query said. “The focus for us in West Virginia will be automotive and construction and consumer appliance products.”
New sheet mill with be high tech
Nucor West Virginia Vice President and General Manager John Farris said the new sheet mill in Mason County will have unmatched capabilities.
“It will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of steel sheet per year and be one of the world’s most technologically advanced sheet mills in the world,” he said.
Farris said the new mill will be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products, and among other features, will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines. He said galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.
“In addition to its advanced capabilities and optimal strategic location, the new greenfield mill will have a significantly lower carbon footprint than competitors who have historically supplied the region — about one-fourth or one-fifth of the carbon footprint you would see from the typical integrated steel mill,” he said.
Construction should begin soon
The new sheet mill is expected to cost approximately $2.7 billion. Construction is expected to start later this year or by January 2023 at the latest, according to Farris.
“We are in closing with all the property acquisitions we needed to make and should begin construction soon,” he said.
Construction will to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals, according to Farris.
Nucor has already invested more than $1.5 billion in steelmaking equipment.
“We will be bringing in our equipment by trucks and by river when the time comes,” Farris said.
Along with the construction equipment coming to the site by contractors and Nucor’s equipment, there could be some challenges regarding roads.
“I think the current roadways are adequate for us to get in, but it would be a great development for West Virginia to look at Route 2 and widen it to four lanes between Huntington and Point Pleasant,” Farris said.
Ben Pickett, Nucor general manager and counsel of public affairs, said the state is considering widening the road.
“It’s our understanding that the West Virginia Department of Transportation is continuing to study it, while we continue to give them more information,” Pickett said. “I think they understand this is going to be a massive complex and will be 240 acres under roof. To the state’s credit, they have been looking at everything and all the information we are providing them to make the right decisions.”
Messages left for comment from the West Virginia Department of Transportation were not immediately returned.
Farris said shift schedules will be modified to avoid school traffic when equipment is brought in by truck.
“We want to stay out of that traffic and not congest the roadways during school hours,” he said.
Nucor’s workforce needs
Nucor hopes the new mill will be fully operational by 2025 and employ more than 800 team members.
“These are high-paying jobs,” he said. “In 2021, Nucor teammates averaged around $114,000 in total compensation.”
When the company announced it was coming to Mason County, it also donated $1 million to the local school board.
“We told the Mason County Board of Education that they are the educators and they can spend the money however they wanted, but we are hoping it will have some educational component that will help train students for the types of high-paying job opportunities we will have for them at Nucor West Virginia,” Farris said. “We want to create an excitement for middle and high school students about the opportunities that are out there and the benefits of having a job in manufacturing. It can change the trajectory of a family for generations.”
Farris said Nucor wants to also target single mothers, who might feel left behind in today’s economy. The new mill in West Virginia will be the company’s first to offer on-site day care.
“We want to train them, educate them and equip them with the tools they need to get ahead in the world,” he said.
Farris said to operate the new facility, Nucor will hire local teammates who are able to learn advanced manufacturing processes.
“We will have traditional jobs with machine operators, lab technicians, mechanics and electrical technicians on the manufacturing floor,” he said. “Much of our work at this new mill will involve computers, robotics and remote operations, necessitating teammates with various technical backgrounds.”
He said engineers are needed.
“Nucor Steel West Virginia has a large demand for engineers to run and optimize our state-of-the-art and highly automated steel sheet mill to be built in Apple Grove,” he said. “We will hire mechanical, electrical, process, industrial, automation and metallurgical engineers in 2023 and 2024, with a full group on board by the first half of 2025.”
Nucor Steel West Virginia’s debut recruiting event took place Aug. 8-13 at the Mason County Fair.
“We gave spinners and Slinkies to hundreds of kids and shared steelmaking videos, Nucor brochures and plenty of conversation with the hundreds of adults who visited our booth,” Farris said.
Nucor plans to recruit at all local schools and universities to help fill its hiring needs, he added.
“The warm welcome and response we continually receive from the local community helps us look forward to the day we open the new sheet mill with 800 local, well-trained and well-prepared teammates,” Farris said.
Nucor investments attract others
The Apple Grove mill is the largest single investment in Nucor’s history.
“We had to do our analysis,” Pickett said. “We looked at demand and logistics, and West Virginia has an incredible resource in the Ohio River. Then we got to the differentiating factor over several other states we were looking at, and that was the people.”
Pickett said he grew up coming to West Virginia.
“I saw all the great things this state has to offer, in addition to its natural beauty,” he said. “I never believed many years later I would be sitting in Charleston, West Virginia, having discussions with the governor, (House of Delegates Speaker Roger) Hanshaw and the Senate president and all of the other economic development people that really provided us with the information we needed to make that decision to come here. There are so many federal, state and local leaders and economic development officials and other folks that helped us get to West Virginia, a place we can now call home.”
Farris said Nucor’s investments attract other investments.
“Major investments, like the one we are making in West Virginia, lead to other investments, and those conversations are ongoing,” he said. “For every steel job we create, an additional four or five other indirect jobs are created in and around our facilities. We believe this will also be the case with the new sheet mill in West Virginia.”