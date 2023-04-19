The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GHENT, Ky. — Nucor Steel West Virginia officials appear optimistic about a ceremonial groundbreaking this summer for a new sheet mill at the Mason County community of Apple Grove.

“We remain hopeful that a groundbreaking ceremony can take place sometime this summer,” said John Farris, Nucor Steel West Virginia vice president and general manager, during an interview with The Herald- Dispatch at Nucor Steel Gallatin near Ghent, Kentucky, earlier this month.

20230409_hdb_nucor
Buy Now

Finished rolls of steel await distribution outside of Nucor Steel Gallatin on April 6 at Ghent, Ky.
John Farris, VP Nucor Corp. mugshot

Farris
20230315-Nucor_04.jpg
Buy Now

Truckload after truckload of gravel was brought to and spread on one of several sites being prepared for construction of the new Nucor Corp. steel mill in Mason County, West  Virginia, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Fred Pace is the business

reporter for The Herald-

Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD

and via Twitter

@FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you