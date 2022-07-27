The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

New rolls of sheet steel exit the spooling machine and head off to cool down at the Nucor Steel Gallatin plant in 2018 in Ghent, Ky. Nucor plans to build a similar plant in Mason County, W.Va.

 Timothy D. Easley | The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nucor Corp. says its plans to build a new sheet mill in Mason County, West Virginia, are on track.

During a conference call Thursday following the release of the company’s second-quarter earnings report, Nucor officials said all primary steelmaking equipment has been purchased and the company has awarded significant portions of civil engineering and concrete work.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

