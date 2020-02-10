TEAYS VALLEY — Valley Health welcomes a familiar face back into the fold, as family nurse practitioner Mary Adams returns to the network to provide care at its Teays Valley location, according to a news release.
Adams, now seeing patients at 1100 Hospital Drive, Hurricane, previously worked at Valley Health from 2000 through 2014. She then accepted a position as Women Veterans Program Manager with the Veteran’s Health Administration Medical Center in Huntington.
Adams’ diverse background includes two years with the Peace Corps teaching high school in Lesotho, Africa; teaching high school math and science at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia; and decades of experience as a nurse practitioner, clinical manager and clinical preceptor.
Adams earned her master of science in nursing degree in 1997 from Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia, in Richmond. She completed a bachelor of arts in biology and chemistry from Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, Virginia, and a bachelor of science in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University.
The Teays Valley health center provides family medical care, laboratory services and QUICKCARE for patients seeking treatment for minor illnesses and injuries without appointment. For more information about Valley Health–Teays Valley, or to schedule an appointment, call 304-757-8684.
For a complete list of Valley Health’s services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org. Other information, including Valley Health news, is also available by following Valley Health’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WVvalleyhealth.