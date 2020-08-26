CHARLESTON — Nursing homes in West Virginia will now use the same color-coded system for monitoring COVID-19 in their communities as the school system, state officials announced Friday.
The county alert system was also “tweaked” Friday in an attempt to better calculate the ratio in smaller counties. The daily number of cases per 100,000 will be reported on a seven-day rolling average for populations greater than 16,000 and on a 14-day rolling average for populations less than 16,000.
Visitation at all nursing homes in the state was shut down last week for the second time this year as more than 20 significant outbreaks were being dealt with in facilities across the state. Gov. Jim Justice said then that he had tasked the health department with finding a way for nursing homes to monitor the pandemic better.
Red and orange phases will shut down visitation in facilities in those counties, with the exception of compassionate care.
A red phase does not permit any nonessential person from entering the facility and completely shuts down communal activities, such as dining or group therapy. An orange phase provides a little flexibility for nonessential visitors, like deliveries, as long as they do not enter direct care areas. Communal activities under orange can be limited and with the use of proper protective equipment.
As of Thursday, Logan County is the only county in the red phase. Trinity Health Care of Logan has 60 residents and 43 staff members with the virus. One person has died. Logan Center has one staff member with the virus.
Lincoln County and Mercer County are in the orange phase. Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County is currently experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in the state, with 51 positive residents, 38 positive staff and 18 deaths.
No outbreaks have been reported at nursing homes in Lincoln County.
A yellow phase limits visitors to two people per patient at the same time by appointment. Nonessential personnel are permitted as necessary and with proper safety precautions. Communal activities can take place with proper safety precautions.
Cabell County is in the yellow phase with 9.17 cases per 100,000 people. Wayne, Putnam, Mason and Kanawha counties are also at the yellow phase.
A green phase provides facilities with the flexibility to make their own visitor limits, but it remains by appointment only.
The phase system will not take effect until the governor rescinds his executive order on visitation, said Department of Health and Human Resources spokesperson Allison Adler.
With six significant outbreaks in nursing homes in the state, COVID-19-related hospitalizations also reached an all-time high Friday, with 146 hospitalizations and 54 in intensive care units. There are 24 people requiring ventilators.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said they monitor the situation with the West Virginia Hospital Association and there may come a time that elective procedures need to be scaled back again, but currently, the situation is manageable.