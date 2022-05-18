SCOTT DEPOT — Timothy “TJ” Copen has opened Off the Hook Xtreme Fishing Lake at 3380 Scott Depot Road at Scott Depot.
Copen, 35, of Hurricane, says he already owns the Off the Hook Lake at 1293 U.S. 60 in Hurricane and said he wanted a place big enough for more fishers to be able to fish.
“The lake I have open now stays so packed that I was outgrowing just having the one lake,” he said. “So, I decided to open the second lake to be able to handle the crowds that I have been getting.”
Off the Hook Xtreme Fishing Lake is a 3-acre lake in Putnam County. It has a full bait and tackle shop and an RV park for weekend fishing trips.
Copen’s hope is to be a West Virginia tourist attraction.
He said he will stock 14,000 pounds of fish into the new lake this month and hold catfish tournaments all summer.
The cost for 12 hours of fishing is $25 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. Since the lake is privately owned, no fishing license is required, according to Copen. Outside food and drinks are permitted, he added.
More information is available on Facebook at Off the Hook Xtreme Fishing Lake & Off the Hook Fishing Lake.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
