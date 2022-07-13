HUNTINGTON — Drivers near Marshall University must now travel 10 mph slower as speed limits on 3rd and 5th avenues have been reduced as part of state and local officials’ plans to make pedestrians near campus safer.
The West Virginia Division of Highways, the City of Huntington and Marshall University laid out their plans Tuesday, which include a temporary speed limit reduction, to address pedestrian safety along the 3rd and 5th avenue corridors in Huntington.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston issued a temporary order reducing the speed limit on 3rd and 5th avenues between 6th and 20th streets from 35 mph to 25 mph, which includes areas close to Marshall’s campus and downtown Huntington landmarks like Pullman Square. Speed limit signs will be modified beginning this week. The Huntington and Marshall University police departments will enforce the speed limit.
Jennifer Dooley, West Virginia Department of Transportation public relations director, said that according to Traffic Division officials, areas from 6th to 16th streets were included to have a consistent, continuous speed throughout the area.
“The speed limit reduction, crosswalk and awareness campaign are the result of ongoing discussions among Mayor Steve Williams, Marshall University administrators and officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways following a tragic incident in November 2021 in which a Marshall University student was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue,” the joint news release said.
Maribeth Cox, a 22-year-old Marshall student from Milton, died around 12:15 p.m. Nov. 4 after she was struck by an SUV near the 18th Street intersection on 3rd Avenue while crossing the street at the crosswalk.
Days after her death, Williams requested the West Virginia Division of Highways conduct a traffic safety audit on the streets around Marshall’s campus with an emphasis on the 3rd and 5th avenue corridors. The audit began this spring, which includes “an analysis of historical crash data; a review of traffic signage and markings on roadways; on-site observations; and a comprehensive review of how vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle safety could be improved in the affected areas.”
The second phase of the audit is scheduled to begin in September. The audit is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
“Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and I share the same vision of enhancing safety surrounding Marshall’s Huntington campus in every regard,” Williams said in the news release. “I am pleased to see that the West Virginia Division of Highways has ordered a temporary speed reduction on 3rd and 5th avenues as it continues to analyze potential long-term solutions in its traffic safety audit. The Huntington and Marshall University police departments will work collectively to enforce this new speed limit in the affected areas, and my administration will take proactive measures to alert the public to this change.”
The city has completed a crosswalk on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues that aid pedestrians crossing the street from the Marshall University Recreation Center or the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Huntington City Council approved the measure, which includes a median area where pedestrians can pause while crossing the road. The city’s Public Works and Planning and Development Departments coordinated the plans with university administrators, the Recreation Center and public safety officials. Designed by E.L. Robinson Engineering and constructed by Neighborgall Construction Co., the project cost $151,906.
Before crossing, pedestrians can push buttons on either side of the crosswalk to trigger beacon lights, which flash to alert motorists in both lanes of traffic that pedestrians are about to cross the road. Signs near the crosswalk alert motorists to yield for pedestrians.
“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is Marshall’s highest priority, and I am encouraged with the news of the speed reduction around campus,” Smith said in the news release. “As we wait for the traffic safety audit to be completed, this temporary speed reduction, the new crosswalk on 20th Street and our upcoming educational campaign on campus will add tools for keeping everyone as safe as possible.”
The university previously formed a Pedestrian Safety Task Force in January that looked to identify short-term solutions. The task force recommended reducing the speed limit around campus and implementing a public awareness campaign about pedestrian safety.
The university will launch a public awareness campaign about pedestrian safety for students, faculty and staff beginning with the fall 2022 semester. The campaign will be similar to other initiatives at universities across the country and will include information from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. In addition to informational posters and flyers, all faculty members will be “asked to discuss pedestrian safety in their classrooms during the first days of classes, complete with materials provided by the university.”
“We are pleased to be part of the multi-disciplinary team to review highway safety around the Marshall University campus area of Huntington,” Cindy Cramer, with the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Traffic Engineering Division, said in the release. “The best solutions are derived from a comprehensive approach with all partners working together from the various perspectives of engineering, education and enforcement. The Division of Highways is committed to implementing countermeasures that will improve overall safety for all users.”
Dooley said the speed reduction will remain in place while a team of officials from the Division of Highways’ Traffic Division, the city and the university reviews the sites and safety countermeasures. Depending on the group’s recommendations, the limit will be evaluated.
The Division of Highways is not reviewing a reduction in speed beyond 20th Street as part of the Road Safety Assessment, she added.