Situated on the corner of a street called Sihlstrasse in the busy heart of Zurich, Switzerland’s biggest city, is a restaurant. There are many fine restaurants in this city, which is a major center for the world’s financial and banking systems, but this one is unique. It’s called Haus Hiltl and its claim to fame is that it is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. So, what record does it hold? It’s the oldest, continually open, vegetarian restaurant in the world.
It all started on July 3, 1898, when German immigrants arrived in Zurich and opened a small café called “Vegetaria AG.” At that time, when it came to food, most of Central Europe were heavily into German inspired pork and veal dishes and the better off citizens, those who could afford to frequent restaurants, used to laugh at vegetarians. They called them herbivores and grazers and they did have a point, vegetarian dishes at the time were usually based on just cheese, grain, potatoes and other root vegetables.
This meant the café wasn’t very popular as an eating place and it struggled right from the beginning, but help was on its way. In the same year as Vegetaria AG opened, a 24-year-old Bavarian tailor called Ambrosius Hiltl arrived in Zurich. Over the next couple of years, he gradually developed rheumatism, especially in his fingers and, by 1901, it had gotten so bad that he couldn’t carry on with his trade. Naturally he consulted doctors, and was told that he had severe rheumatoid arthritis. The prognosis wasn’t good; Ambrosius was told that not only was it unlikely he’d be able to sew again, but that he was very likely to die early if he didn’t give up eating meat.
That wasn’t easy. He immediately switched to a meat-free diet, but he was fond of eating out occasionally. There was only one restaurant in the whole of Zurich that made vegetarian food and that was the Vegetarierheim and Abstinence-Café, as it was now officially called, although the city’s elite preferred to refer to it as the “root bunker.”
With nothing to lose, Ambrosius decided to try the place. To his delight, the change in diet seemed to work, his symptoms diminished and he became a regular diner at the café, so much so that he not only got to know the owners of the place but also the staff, particularly the pretty head chef, Martha Gneupel.
Unfortunately, not many other people followed Ambrosius’s lead. The restaurant wasn’t making money. In fact, it was getting deeper into financial difficulties. In 1903, Ambrosius became its managing director, he gave the place a face lift, changed a few things and business did begin to look up. A year later, while the United States was celebrating its independence on July 4th, 1904, he took over the restaurant. Not only that, he married Martha and renamed the place Haus Hiltl.
It took him three years to make enough to buy the place outright and the restaurant began to prosper and so did he, because, despite his doctor’s dire prediction, Ambrosius Hiltl lived to be 93 years old. He didn’t work for that long, although he did oversee the complete revamp of the restaurant’s kitchens in 1931 when they became the first commercial kitchens in Zurich to be all electric.
Eventually Ambrosius retired and Haus Hiltl was taken over by his two sons, Walter and Leonard.
Leonard married a girl called Margrith and, in 1951, she attended the World Vegetarian Congress, which was held in Delhi, India. There are more than 500 million vegetarians living in India and, while she was there, Margrith became friendly with some of their chefs and collected a variety of their spices. When she returned to Switzerland she began to produce Indian dishes from her own private kitchen by special request.
The new dishes caught on, many Indian celebrities came to the restaurant, including a former Indian Prime Minister, Morarji Desai. Haus Hiltl’s fame spread and the country’s airline, then called Swissair, contracted with them to provide all the vegetarian dishes for its passengers, a contract that’s still in place today.
Eventually Leonard and Margrith handed the management over to their son, Heinz, and he introduced several innovations before passing it on in turn to his own son, Rolf in the 1990s.
Rolf brought the place into the digital age, introducing a website and online reservations. He changed the wine list, which increased the place’s popularity and, by 1998, the restaurant’s turnover was in excess of $10 million a year. Under his direction, they produced a book containing all of their recipes called “Hiltl. Virtuoso Vegetarian” that has sold several million copies worldwide. A second book, “Hiltl. Veggie international. A world of difference” was produced for the 111th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening and both are still available from Amazon.
Today Haus Hiltl is still strictly vegetarian. It features a pay-by-weight buffet with up to a hundred different dishes as well as a formal, à-la-carte dining room. It has also expanded to eight branches across Zurich that attract more than 1,500 customers each day. In addition, the business has gone into the vegetarian fast food business with four outlets in Switzerland and another in London. Called Tibits by Hiltl, the franchises are doing well and may expand further.
I’m not a vegetarian, I like a good steak and all kinds of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese etc. I have eaten at vegetarian restaurants, mainly Indian ones, though I’ve not had an opportunity to visit Haus Hiltl, unfortunately. I’m happy to say I enjoyed vegetarian food when I had it. Cooked correctly, it can be very tasty and very filling but I think it would take a lot of persuasion for me to emulate Ambrosius Hiltl and give up meat entirely.