Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Olivia Byrd of Hurricane High School soccer team.
Byrd has made a name for herself across the state with her stellar performances in the box. This season, Olivia has an impressive 17 shutouts while only giving up 6 goals.
Coach Shelley Young stated, “She was a big part of our team’s success at last year’s state tournament and has continued to be part of the team’s success this season.
Olivia is very confident in the goal during PK shootouts which is important when you are in the playoffs. She can stay calm and increase her focus in high stake intense games. We can always count on her.”
The Redskins have had a solid season with a record 19-2 and currently ranked second in the AAA division. This past week they defeated Cabell Midland 5-0 to bring home the sectional title and advance to the Class AAA Region 4 championship game at Hurricane on Thursday. The ultimate team goal is to bring home another state title.
Coach Young wants the team to be confident going forward focusing on one game at a time. “Our game plan for playoffs is just making minor adjustments and work hard to prepare for each game,” stated Coach Young.
Olivia has been playing soccer since first grade. She loves how every game is different and it always keeps you on your toes. Olivia is a 4.0 student. She is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and International club. She plans on going to college to study exercise science and to play soccer at the collegiate level.
