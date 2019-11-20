July 4 is always a day of celebration in the United States. It has been so since the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, but there were very few who celebrated the nation’s birth in one small, Pennsylvania town 156 years ago. The year was 1863, the town was Gettysburg and the reason for the lack of celebration was the fact that for the previous three days, two great armies had fought a battle there. It was the bloodiest battle of the Civil War, around 175,000 soldiers fought and, when it was over, some 50,000 men from both sides were killed, wounded or missing.
It was hailed as a Federal victory at the time, but it had been won at great cost. There were more than 3,000 Union dead lying on the battlefield that July 4, some of them were hastily buried in large burial plots, some at field hospitals where they had died and some in local cemeteries, while others just lay where they fell.
It was decided to build a proper cemetery for them, originally to be called the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, and over the following few months the bodies of the fallen began to be transferred there. It took nearly six months to purchase and prepare the ground but finally, on Nov. 19, 1863, the cemetery was ready to be consecrated.
The battle of Gettysburg has variously been called “the battle that save the Union” and also “the turning point of the Civil War.” As such, it was decided the ceremony to consecrate the place where those who gave their lives for the Union were to lie called for a special celebration. David Wills, the man in charge of the cemetery project, invited a former Secretary of State, Senator, Governor and Ambassador to Britain, Edward Everett, to be the principal speaker at a ceremony. Wills wanted to hold the dedication on Oct. 23 but Everett, renowned as the finest orator in the country at that time, said he needed more time to prepare and so the consecration was rescheduled for Nov. 13.
On Nov. 2, Wills also sent an invitation to the President, Abraham Lincoln, asking him to attend and, “…as Chief Executive of the nation, to formally set apart these grounds to their sacred use by a few appropriate remarks.”
Everett spent a lot of time preparing. He spoke to some of the people who had been involved in the battle and looked up historical precedents from other nation’s civil wars. In the event he quoted from classical history, mentioning the battle of Marathon and alluding to other historical precedents and conflicts.
He began to speak at around 11 o’clock, continued without a break for two hours and used more than 13,600 words.
By comparison it’s thought that Lincoln made some notes for his speech prior to leaving the White House that day. He added to them on the train that took him to Gettysburg, despite complaining to his secretary of a headache, back pain and feeling weak. He wrote a little more that night and finished the piece before breakfast on the day of the ceremony.
Despite his illness, Lincoln rode to the cemetery on horseback and sat with six state governors, several reporters and a crowd estimated at over 15,000 people while Everett spoke. There was a brief musical interlude after the oration and then, finally, the President stood and stepped onto the speaker’s platform at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Those that saw him described his face as looking “ghastly,” but the crowd grew silent and, apparently without referring to his notes, he began to speak. Two minutes later he was done. He’d used just 271 words and they were greeted by a few seconds silence and then by a scattering of applause.
Lincoln was disappointed with the reaction to his address, but he was feeling progressively worse and didn’t linger, leaving to return to Washington that evening. Next day he took to his bed and his doctors diagnosed him with a variety of ailments. His son had been sick for some time and, when Lincoln came out in a rash that turned to blisters it was decided that what he really had was a case of smallpox. He was sick for the next three weeks and shortly afterwards his personal valet died of the same disease.
Was Lincoln’s Gettysburg address deliberately short because David Wills had merely asked him to make “a few appropriate remarks?” Was it because he knew Everett would be making a long oration and consequently he wanted to keep his own address short or was it because the President was already in the early stages of his illness and hadn’t the energy to do more? We’ll never know.
As I said earlier, Lincoln’s initial thoughts at the end of his speech were that it hadn’t gone over well. He was wrong. The Gettysburg address has gone down in history as one of the greatest and best-known speeches ever made in the United States and its impact was acknowledged at the time. Soon after the event Edward Everett wrote to him and in his letter he said, “I should be glad if I could flatter myself that I came as near to the central idea of the occasion, in two hours, as you did in two minutes.”
Despite it being one of the most famous speeches ever made, no one can be sure exactly what President Lincoln said. Those who were there at the time said he appeared to speak without referring to his notes. The newspaper reports all seemed to have slightly different versions and the five surviving copies written by Lincoln himself all contain small differences.
To my mind, these anomalies don’t matter. What is important is the phrase that is standard in all of the versions. That phrase says that the United States is a nation that was “conceived in Liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” Long may it remain so.