Way back in 1861, this country was riven by civil war. In hundreds of battles, skirmishes and clashes, men were being killed or wounded and great deeds of heroism were being performed. In order to mark these gallant acts, a proposal was put to General Winfield Scott that a medal for valor should be awarded. Scott felt such medals were a European tradition and refused the suggestion but, after he retired, the proposal was resurrected. The Navy was the first branch of the service to take it up, but the Army soon followed and so the Congressional Medal of Honor came into being.
In the 157 years since then, the medal has been awarded only 3,461 times. Nineteen men have received it twice, fourteen of them for two separate actions. Of the 3,442 people who have done something to earn the award, one in particular stands out. Her name was Mary Edwards Walker, and she is the only woman to ever receive the medal.
Mary Walker was born in 1832, in Oswego on the shore of Lake Ontario in upstate New York. She was the youngest of seven children and grew up on the family farm, attending a free school that had been started by her parents.
Almost as soon as she was able to read, she took to studying her father's anatomy and physiology books in her spare time, carrying on with this when she went to continue her education at Falley Seminary in Fulton, New York. When she graduated from there, she taught school for a while, saving her wages to pay her tuition at Syracuse Medical College, one of the few schools that took female students. She was the only woman in her class but, in 1855, she graduated as a doctor at the age of 22.
That same year, she got married to a fellow student named Albert Miller, demonstrating her free-thinking style by refusing to include the word "obey" in her vows or to change her last name and arriving at the ceremony wearing a short skirt with men's trousers underneath.
She and her husband set up a practice in the town of Rome but it didn't prosper because people did not trust female doctors in those days and she had already begun her lifetime's ambition to reform the way women dressed. Her typical clothing from the time she was a teenager included men's pants and suspenders, usually worn under a short, full skirt. This attire drew reactions ranging from amusement to ridicule but she continued to wear it.
When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Mary went to Washington to volunteer as a surgeon, but the Army turned her down. They didn't take female surgeons, but they did offer to employ her as a nurse instead. It was in this capacity that she served at the first battle of Manassas and later in the Washington Patent Office Hospital.
Not satisfied with this, she set herself up as a surgeon to work near the front lines, dressing as a man and serving at the battles of Fredericksburg and Chickamauga. Finally, in September of 1863, General George Thomas appointed her as "Contract Acting Assistant Surgeon (civilian)" to the army of the Cumberland. This made her the first female surgeon to serve in the US Army and later she was appointed as assistant surgeon to the 52nd Ohio Infantry.
Mary was a dedicated doctor and did not confine herself to battlefield casualties. She tended civilians too, often crossing between the lines to deliver babies and to tend to civilian sick. On April 10, 1864, she crossed the lines to assist an enemy doctor in performing an amputation. After the surgery she was on her way back to her own side when she was intercepted and arrested by Confederate troops. They charged her with being a spy, arrested her and sent her to Richmond, where she was held for four months, all the time refusing to change into female clothing. In August she was exchanged for a confederate surgeon, proudly boasting that, as far as she was concerned, the exchange was "man for man."
After returning to her own lines she served as the supervisor of a woman's prison in Kentucky and took charge of an orphanage. She wrote to President Johnson when the war ended to request the back dated commission she thought she deserved as she had served throughout the war. Johnson asked the Judge Advocate General whether this was possible and was told there was no criteria for issuing a commission to a woman. The JAG did recommend a "commendatory acknowledgement" be given to Mary instead and Johnson agreed. He personally authorized the award of the Medal of Honor, ignoring the fact that Mary should have been ineligible because she didn't hold a commission.
Mary was proud of her award and wore it every day for the rest of her life. It was a busy life. She became a writer and lecturer, touring the country to give talks on health care, women's rights and dress reform. She divorced her husband in 1870, always wore men's clothes and was arrested several times on public decency charges.
She campaigned tirelessly for women's right to vote, attempted to register as a voter in 1871 and testified on the subject to committees in the House of Representatives in 1912 and 1914.
In 1916 Congress reviewed the list of recipients of the Medal of Honor and the following year they removed 911 names from it. Mary Walker's was one of them, taken off on the grounds that the law required recipients to be serving members of the armed forces and she was a civilian.
Mary ignored them and continued to wear her medal until she passed away in February of 1919, just one year before her desire for women to get the vote was granted.
Mary Edwards Walker's name was restored to the list of Medal of Honor winners by the Army's Board of Correction for Military Records in 1977. This caused controversy at the time but, after reading of her exploits in the Civil War, I think it only right that she is still listed as having earned her country's highest honor.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.