HURRICANE — Oodles is one of those words in the English language that is easy to get carried away with.
Once you know that it means “a lot of something,” you might find yourself using the word often. “Oodles” is cute. It’s pithy.
It is especially easy to get carried away with the word “oodles” when visiting the boutique Oodles in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Oodles of items cover every square inch of the two-story, white house located at 2825 Main St. It would take oodles of hours to see everything offered there. And the owner? She has oodles of personality.
See? It is very easy to get carried away.
It is also easy to get carried away when shopping at Lesa Bostic’s small business, which is truly a treasure trove in downtown Hurricane. For the past 10 years, Oodles has delighted the community with its vast offerings of clothing, accessories, home décor, holiday decor, pet accessories, baby and toddler items, tumblers, handbags and gifts.
“Oodles opened in April 2013 in what is referred to locally as ‘the big white house,’” Bostic says. “Oodles is a precisely perfect name. Oodles of unique items, oodles of fun, and oodles of hard work.”
The warm, bubbly Bostic is no stranger to fun or to hard work. After careers as a registered nurse and then as a design director at Southern Living at Home, she was looking for a new endeavor in 2013.
“I love decorating, entertaining, shopping, and people,” the Teays Valley resident gushes. “Once my only child entered middle school, I found myself wanting to try something new, something different.”
Bostic adds, “The Main Street location is picture-perfect for a gift boutique and lends its character to the unique niche that Oodles embodies.”
Oodles is two stories of curated gifts and items that Bostic herself purchases, arranges in breathtaking displays, and sells to her loyal customers and friends. Over the past 10 years, she has made her mark in Hurricane and beyond.
“We are the oldest business on Main Street and I believe what sets us apart is the individual attention we are able to offer our guests,” she posits.
Bostic personally attends to all the customers who enter her shop, helping them find gifts for a friend, a fashion accessory, or a special item for their home.
“Personalized experiences are what family business is all about,” she says. “I never plan to change that.”
Oodles regularly hosts community events at the shop, and the extroverted Bostic loves it.
“The shop is a community hangout of sorts, and we love having events that allow the public to visit us and visit with one another,” she enthuses. “Events, although chaotic and often loud, allow us to make more intimate connections with our guests.”
Upcoming events include a two-day Galentines sale in February and, in April, a 10-year anniversary party.
Another reason that guests keep coming back to Oodles, according to Bostic, is the wide variety of name brands and products she offers.
“We offer many popular brands such as Brighton, Capri Blue, and Gretchen Scott, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind offerings,” Bostic says. “Forever listening to our guests and their suggestions, we also offer Nora Fleming, Consuela and Spartina.”
Something more than popular brands, enticing sales, and charming displays have contributed to Lesa Bostic’s success at Oodles.
Family.
Bostic believes the support of her family has been crucial to her success. It’s been her husband of 30 years, Barry; her mother Judy, who threatens to retire but who Bostic delights to work with daily; her daughter Callen who helps out at the shop when on break from college at WVU. Even Cooper, her 14-year-old Goldendoodle, is a fixture at the store.
“When I was growing up, friends often called my family the Waltons because we were always together and had sort of an idyllic childhood,” Bostic says. “Even today, my family is truly blessed to enjoy the closest of family relationships, both at work and at home. Many an intense business meeting has been conducted in the kitchen at Oodles or on the back porch at Birch Place over grilled burgers and home brewed beer.”
As the anniversary of Oodles approaches in April, Bostic finds herself reflecting on the past 10 years.
“I don’t consider myself an expert at anything, but given the shoppe’s success, we must be doing some things right,” she says. “I can honestly say that nearly every day, we have a new guest walking in for the first time. Even after 10 years, I look forward to hearing how they found us, what they are looking for, and what their impressions are. It’s amazing to me how those who live just down the street still have no idea what we do here.”
If you would like to discover Oodles, its winter hours are Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Five-day operation will resume on April 1. You can also visit Oodles on Facebook and Instagram.