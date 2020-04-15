20200408-hds-ourchampions.jpg

Travel ball season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Putnam Volleyball Club teams finished strong. One of those squads, the 12R Flash, showed improvement each outing, winning the Silver Bracket and placing third in the Gold Bracket in its last two tournaments. 12R Flash is made up of, from left, Samantha Semenie, Franki Beckman, Lydia Peterson, Madison Mount, Kaylee Caruthers, Ahaziah Smith, Kaylee Wall, Morgan McClellan and Emery Brookes. Head coach is Todd Higginbotham and assistant coach is David McVicker.

 Submitted photo

The Flash roster includes Franki Beckman, Emery Brookes, Kaylee Caruthers, Morgan McClellan, Madison Mount, Lydia Peterson, Samantha Semenie, Ahaziah Smith and Kaylee Wall. Head coach is Todd Higginbotham and assistant coach is David McVicker.

