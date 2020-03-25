BARBOURSVILLE — Outdoor recreation has always been a staple for West Virginia from beautiful scenery to muddy trails. For years, that’s been the pride of the Mountain State, more specifically the Tri-State area and southern West Virginia.
There’s a new player in the game now — sport tourism — and it has been a game changer for the region, adding to an already healthy tourism industry in the state.
Sport tourism refers to travel that involves either observing or participating in a sporting event staying apart from their usual environment. Sport tourism is a fast-growing sector of the global travel industry and equates to $600 billion a year.
Simply put, it means that people spectating, or participating in a sporting event, are traveling from their hometown to another location. When these tourists reach their destinations, the destination city stands to benefit greatly.
Perhaps no municipality in the Tri-State area knows that better than Barboursville. For more than a decade, they’ve hosted major national soccer tournaments at the city’s park, most recently the U.S. Soccer Eastern Regional Championships, which brought more than 200 teams from 13 states to the Tri-State.
In past years, Barboursville Park has been the host site, but this year it was split between Barboursville and Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said the decision to split up the sites was an easy one.
“Anybody who is looking at this as a competition is looking at it from the wrong angle because we all stand to benefit from something like this,” Tatum said. “There’s a share for every city on Interstate 64 from Huntington to Charleston.”
A share of the capital, that is. When the country’s largest youth soccer tournament is in town, there’s approximately a $20 million economic impact for the region, Tatum claimed.
He said the tax revenue from the U.S Soccer Eastern Regional Championships and similar tournaments has allowed Barboursville to expand many other areas of its park to give visitors even more to do while they’re here.
“Things like build a second disc golf course in the park, redo sand volleyball courts, continuing to do upgrades to our Little League complex. We just did a $200,000 upgrade on our bathrooms. Even some of the infrastructure projects are able to be addressed,” Tatum said.
“Those are the things we (the village) are able to do because of sport tourism.”
The Village of Barboursville also announced a $1.8 million upgrade to its soccer complex that has been used for countless youth sporting events in recent years — another development made possible by the rise in sport tourism and the tax revenue that comes along with it.
“There aren’t very many places that have 15 soccer fields you can view from one vantage point,” Tatum said. “We’re fortunate, and the table has been set really nicely for the past few years, even before I was mayor. The tax revenue allows us to do much of what we are able to for our citizens.”
It’s a concept that translates into other areas of tourism in the state, like the Hatfield-McCoy off-road trail system in southern West Virginia.
It’s currently the largest ATV trail system in the entire country. Because of the sustained success they’ve had under the direction of Jeffrey Lusk for the past 15 years, their market is on the verge of another big expansion.
“We currently operate eight trail systems in five southern West Virginia counties and will be opening two additional systems this year with Cabwaylingo in Wayne County and Ivy Branch in Lincoln County,” said Lusk, executive director of Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
With the planned expansion, the company will operate 10 systems in seven counties — triple what it was in 2005.
“We’ve grown immensely over time,” Lusk said. “We’ve gone from 15,000 to 55,000 permits, a dozen lodging providers to 50, three systems in two counties to 10 systems in seven counties.”
A new 60-mile off-road vehicle trail opened in January in the Cabwaylingo State Forest, Lusk said. The 70-mile Ivy Branch trail in Lincoln County, which has been closed since late 2015, should re-open this spring.
The existing trails have been a common attraction for outdoor tourists in past years, but experienced even larger growth in 2019, selling a record 56,258 permits.
“The trail system is open and never closes. Our busiest season is from mid-March to mid-November. Winter riding has become a little more popular, and we just came off our best December and January in the history of the trail system. That might have something to do with the unseasonably warm temperature we’ve seen over that time,” Lusk added.
He said he believes that expansion is a necessity for the industry, adding more opportunities for tourism-related businesses to open in those areas. Much as is the case in Barboursville with retail developments such as Tanyard Station providing additional activities for tourists, Lusk said he believes expanding the trail system’s reach will only help further businesses in southern West Virginia and surrounding areas.
“The expansions are critical. The single largest problem on the trails is that we have far more people that want to visit than we have beds,” Lusk said. “The more we expand, the more room it allows for new businesses to open and extend the trails to where some of these facilities are already attached.”
Lodging is an obvious necessity, seeing as trail riders typically visit in groups and stay between two and four days on average, said Lusk, who is expecting a big spring and summer season for riders after a steady winter.