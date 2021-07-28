HURRICANE, W.Va. — Kantley McKown, of Hurricane, West Virginia, represented West Virginia as winner of the Miss Teen All-Star United States crown in 2020.
Though McKown is now passing her crown on to the next titleholder, she said she plans to continue the volunteer work she’s been involved with for years.
The Miss Teen All-Star United States, a teen competition form of the Miss All-Star United States pageant, crowns individuals involved in their communities who make goals to advance the areas they reside in as well as the state and nation they represent. The organization believes empowering women in society helps advance communities.
McKown, 17, won the crown for Miss Teen All-Star in July 2020 and has spent the past year dedicating her time to giving back to foster children, senior citizens and those involved with the Ronald McDonald House, a temporary home for families with children in the hospital.
Having been involved with the Ronald McDonald House for about nine years, McKown has put together countless treat bags for children and seniors for holidays and back-to-school events.
She said this year was her first time participating in Wreaths Across America, a national day where people place wreaths on veterans’ graves, and she plans to participate every year.
McKown’s platform was L.I.V.E. Life Generously, and she encouraged teens and young people to love, inspire, volunteer and encourage others to be involved in the community.
McKown said after giving up her crown, she is unsure if she will continue with pageants.
