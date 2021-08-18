HUNTINGTON — Five years ago, Barboursville native Taylor Wilson was the first of 26 people to overdose within mere hours throughout Huntington.
Wilson, like the others who overdosed in the city that day, survived, and she woke up with the desire to live, but the only treatment facility available to her was in Kentucky. West Virginia Medicaid would not pay for treatment outside of the state, despite the facility being just across the river.
When the funds her family had ran out, Wilson came back to West Virginia and continued to search for treatment. But 41 days after that fateful August afternoon, she died following another overdose.
Five years later, Mingo County, West Virginia, native Kaylann Prater, 29, is about to graduate from OVP Health Recovery Center in South Point, Ohio. The mother of two is bright-eyed and looking forward to her future, which she says might not have happened if not for the work of Taylor Wilson’s mother, Leigh Ann.
Leigh Ann Wilson never meant to become an advocate to improve substance use disorder treatment in the state, but when her daughter died, she really had no choice.
Speaking with graduates of OVP Health Recovery on Friday afternoon, Leigh Ann Wilson said she knows she was called by God and her daughter to help ensure her tragedy didn’t happen to others.
“Don’t go out and live an ordinary life,” Wilson told the three graduates. “Go out and live an extraordinary life.”
Following her daughter’s death, Leigh Ann Wilson was connected with Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, through a family friend. She explained to Lovejoy her daughter’s story and the unnecessary barriers to treatment in a state already lacking treatment beds.
Lovejoy went to work to find a solution to fix the disparity in West Virginia Medicaid.
He quickly realized the issue was not with state code, but with the Department of Health and Human Resources’ agency rules. But while West Virginia is one of few states that require legislative approval of agency rules, Lovejoy’s hands were still tied as he had to wait for the certain set of rules to make it to the review committee, which meant everyone had to sit and wait.
But in 2019, DHHR’s Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification’s rules came up for review and Lovejoy approached then-Judiciary Committee chair John Shott about needing a change. Shott supported it, and when it came time for the whole body to vote on the rules bundle, Lovejoy stood with Taylor’s photo to explain the importance of the vote.
“Usually with these rules bundles, we don’t even talk about them and we defer to the agencies on how to run their own agencies,” Lovejoy said. “This is different. This is a rule amendment which will hopefully save lives.”
With the Wilson family looking down from the gallery, the change was unanimously approved.
But as it is with bureaucracy, that wasn’t the end of the journey.
“We had that win, but frankly, DHHR wasn’t too keen on it,” Lovejoy said.
OVP Health, based in Huntington, opened its recovery center in South Point in November 2020 and realized they couldn’t get reimbursed from West Virginia Medicaid, despite many clients coming from across the river, often referred through OVP’s outpatient treatment centers.
“It was just mind-boggling,” said OVP Health CEO Stacey Shy.
OVP Health hired an attorney, Ryan Sims, who used to work for West Virginia Medicaid, and Sims worked with Lovejoy to convene with DHHR officials to remedy the situation.
Lovejoy said DHHR’s concern was valid. They have no regulatory authority over behavioral health centers outside the state, and they feared sending state residents and state funding to possibly unregulated centers.
“If you were in Ashland and you fell and broke your leg and were taken to Bellefonte or King’s Daughters, you would be covered by West Virginia Medicaid,” Lovejoy said. “That’s disparity, which is a bigger problem with mental health and substance use disorder treatment.”
Lovejoy said all states have a licensing body, and told DHHR they should rely on the other states’ work to license recovery centers. If DHHR feels the other states’ guidelines aren’t close enough, they can deny the coverage.
Finally, in April of this year, OVP Health Recovery Center was enrolled in West Virginia Medicaid and is now reimbursed for the treatment they were providing West Virginians even without the ability to pay.
Prater is one of those West Virginians.
Prater relapsed after four years in recovery, and was honest with her lawyer and Child Protective Services worker about it. She told them she needed treatment so she could get back on track and be there for her children. She went to OVP’s outpatient clinic in Williamson, and was directed to the inpatient center from there.
“When I heard it was in Ohio, I was nervous, but I was surprised how easy it was to get in here,” Prater said. “I’ve learned so much, and to hear the story of how (Leigh Ann Wilson) opened the doors for so many people — she doesn’t even know how many lives she’s saved.
“I have two kids. I don’t even want to know where I would be if I couldn’t have come here.”
Shy decided OVP needed to honor Leigh Ann Wilson’s work by naming the recovery center’s women’s ward after Taylor. A naming plaque was unveiled Friday during client graduation and will be officially unveiled during a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 15. Shy said he wants it to serve as a reminder to both staff and patients why they are there.
“We want to give people hope for better times ahead and remind them they can come through and make a better life,” he said.
Following the graduation ceremony, many clients of OVP Health came up to Leigh Ann to thank her for her work. As many as 30 of the center’s 65 beds can be West Virginians. Currently, there are 26.
“It’s amazing to see firsthand,” Leigh Ann Wilson said. “It’s mind-boggling. We always say, ‘If we can save one,’ but we are talking future thousands. And it changed the system.”
More changes need to be made to ensure access to quality substance use disorder treatment, and as Prater pointed out, there is still a need for more recovery beds and access to help after people leave treatment. She’s trying to find aftercare where she can continue to get better and be with her children.
OVP Health is not reimbursed by Kentucky Medicaid, and is the only out-of-state treatment facility enrolled in West Virginia Medicaid, meaning more borders are left to be opened.
