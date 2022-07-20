The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) card sent to families of eligible children is shown in 2020.

 Photo illustration by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week.

In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service will provide $391 for approximately 255,280 West Virginia children to access healthy food throughout the summer.

