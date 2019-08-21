By ANYA WAKEFIELD
The Putnam Herald
HURRICANE - Putnam Area Community Enrichment (P.A.C.E.) Foundation has announced the beginning of the application process for its mini-grant program geared toward middle and high school art teachers, which aims to provide extra funding to help carry out art projects during the school year.
"We wanted to get the word out that there is money available for some cool classroom projects," said J.P.Owens, the current president of the PACE Foundation.
The winning applicants will be issued a total amount of $250 to help cover the supplies for the specific projects (a minimum of three required). Completed art pieces will later be displayed at the Putnam County Youth Art Show at the end of the school year.
"Hopefully we'll see some artwork at the next year's art fair that, maybe, wasn't affordable before with the existing budget," added Owens.
"P.A.C.E. was started last year to help build more thriving creative communities in Putnam County," commented Kelli Daily, the director of Putnam County CVB and P.A.C.E. board member.
"And one of our biggest goals this year is to provide this supplemental supply funding for middle and high school art teachers. It is super easy to apply."
The teachers are required to fill out a one-page electronic application that is available on the Foundation's web page, briefly describe their projects and provide the list of supplies, followed by a basic report at the end of school year.
To download the application, visit www.pacefoundationwv.com.