The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When Kelli Steele and J.P. Owens posed for a photograph with Roxy Angell, a Putnam County student who had just won a middle school art contest, the two were beaming with pride.

They were proud of Angell, for sure. The talented young lady had earned a cash award for winning the contest. In addition, her original painting, titled “Blooming,” was put on permanent display at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.