HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and its Board of Trustees have announced a capacity-building initiative for the 2020-21 grant year.
The foundation will support programs and services that aid health-related nonprofits in improving their organization’s effectiveness in advancing their missions.
“The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington believes that helping nonprofits increase their operational strength will ultimately lead to inspiring healthier choices for the residents in the Tri-State region,” said Janell E. Ray, chief executive officer. “Our 2020-2021 Capacity Building Initiative, which is now open, will culminate with grant awards announced in early April. We are excited to offer funding support to local organizations that share our mission and vision for a healthy community.”
To learn more about the process and requirements, visit www.pallottinehuntington.org/capacity-building-initiative/.
Applications must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 28, and decisions will be announced April 1.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region. The foundation focuses its efforts on four primary areas: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance abuse disorder and tobacco cessation. Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.