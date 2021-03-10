MILTON — Some of the most important work at Milton Elementary School is done in an office the size of a large closet.
It’s not much, but in this room is a safe space where kids can come talk with the school counselor, Angela Williamson, about anything.
Every school in Cabell County has a counselor, but this year, their roles have drastically changed, though their responsibilities remain the same.
“I work with the entire school population through my weekly classroom guidance lessons, and I do it with each grade level to foster social and emotional skills in our students and build their character,” Williamson said.
Many of those meetings were able to be done over social platforms like FaceTime or Microsoft Teams, where Williamson said she could sense some kids were eager to talk after having not been in school buildings because of shutdowns tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was surprised by how many kids actually participated in those. Sometimes you could see that they just wanted to talk. They’d stay on after the lessons to chat and interact with their counselor and with each other,” Williamson added.
Those classroom guidance lessons, though not carried out in a traditional format, helped bring a sense of structure to kids learning remotely, as did other efforts from teachers and school staff to provide classroom assignments, food and other help as needed while the doors to their building were closed.
Life has existed in a pandemic for nearly a year now, and in the past 300-plus days, these efforts have provided structure for students where there was none. It’s not perfect, but Keith Thomas, director of student support services for Cabell County, said it helped in many ways.
“We all know that structure is important in so many ways. A lot of these kids were home by themselves the majority of the day,” he said. “They were, and still are, dealing with a lack of structure, lack of learning and lack of guidance, and kids are expected to be adults, and it’s not fair to them.”
In addition to the weekly virtual meetings, Thomas said each school counselor was given a cellphone that students could contact them on as a way to provide additional support even after the last assignment was turned in that day.
Thomas said many counselors were contacted on a daily basis.
“Our counselors worked at a different level than they ever have, and they even had to rethink how to do it. It was 24 hours a day. We had several times when a situation would happen later in the day after business hours and we were able to help, but just being there for these kids have been huge,” Thomas said.
Williamson keeps an online referral form where her students can contact her in case they need to speak to her. Parents and teachers can also refer students if necessary.
In many cases, home visits have been necessary in order to check on students who were not logged into remote learning lessons or had fallen behind on coursework. District officials said that between 500 and 700 home visits have been made since the start of the pandemic last spring.
Thomas said if there is one good thing he’s seen come from the challenges the district has faced during the pandemic, it’s the strengthened relationships that school counselors, social workers and students have built with one another.
“There are academic stressors, pandemic stressors and socialization stressors. Mental health is as important now as it ever has been,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “Coupled with the opioid crisis in the past and that we continue to battle, we have to prioritize social and emotional learning and the mental health needs of all of our children.”
Thomas tipped his hat to the Board of Education for making it possible to do the work they are doing, highlighting several of their larger efforts to provide mental health support to their students in recent years.
One of those efforts was placing a counselor in each school building, then adding social workers throughout the county (there are currently eight) and also seeking additional funding sources, like Project Aware, which gives the district $400,000 each year to support mental health programs in targeted areas in the county.
“If mental health isn’t taken care of, you can forget about the educational side of things,” Thomas said.
Beginning next school year, extra mental health support staff will be assigned to Cabell Midland High School, Milton Elementary and Milton Middle School to help those areas continue to make strides when it comes to mental health intervention and help.