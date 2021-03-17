HUNTINGTON — The pandemic caused last year by COVID-19 pushed many West Virginians to their last resort just to get out of the house — walking.
Whether it be walking through neighborhoods with family or exploring West Virginia’s hiking trails, more Appalachians are revisiting the outdoors and putting their feet to the ground.
While a simple task, taking the first step is hard. But when isolated in their own homes after executive orders were issued by Gov. Jim Justice in March 2020, many took to the streets just to get out of the house.
Cities across the country, even in Charleston, closed major streets to give walkers a safer space to spread out and stretch their legs. While data on the subject still needs time to be processed, many experts believe more people were out taking steps last year.
Tricia Ball, a Huntington mother of now-7- and 4-year-old boys, said it started just going up and down the street as a way to get out of their house. The first step wasn’t even about health or exercise.
“It felt like there was nowhere you could go, especially indoors,” she said. “The parks and playgrounds were closed at that point. It felt like the only way to get them out of the house.”
Slowly, neighborhood games started, such as “bear hunts” — where the goal was to spot stuffed animals displayed in windows — and activities chalked into the sidewalks by neighbors.
Eventually it grew into the Ball family purchasing more outdoor equipment for the boys to navigate the walks better.
Ball said she and her husband are fairly active people who exercise. Last summer they participated in an at-home weight-loss competition and saw results. The competition started again in January and they didn’t see the same results. Ball said she thinks it’s because winter cut back on their walks.
The words of a friend that represent the importance of walking daily stick in her mind, she said.
“We keep thinking, ‘What is different?’ We kept doing everything the same,” she said. “The only thing we can think of is we were doing the walks almost every day. I always shrugged it off and didn’t think it was important, but I can definitely see it now.”
Ball was at home with her kids alone while her husband, an essential worker in finance, worked. She said the walks are a great bonding time with them and a great way to get closer — pandemic or not.
She hopes to continue the routine once warmer weather comes.
A study published last year said the increase could be at least partially contributed to the pandemic giving individuals a chance to reflect on themselves and change perception of their own self in a positive manner, writing, “With time, individuals learn to adapt to situations in healthy and positive ways.”
For Anna Chenoweth, of Huntington, that meant rediscovering her love for West Virginia, its parks and hiking.
Chenoweth said she always loved to hike and wanted to explore the hobby more, but never had the time. Her time was taken up by work, travel and spending time with friends. After COVID-19 caused shutdowns across the state, she finally had the chance.
It started with trails at Rotary Park in Huntington and Barboursville Park, but when a friend seemed to be having a wonderful time exploring state parks, she wanted in, too.
She said she joined the state’s state parks’ Very Important Parks Person program, which is meant to encourage park-going. Participants get stamps in a book to highlight visits to more than 20 state parks.
“Being an Appalachian and West Virginian, I didn’t realize there’s so much to do in our state if you get outside and start being creative,” she said. “Obviously, we want to be social and do those things with our friends, but there’s so much you can explore with yourself.”
Chenoweth said she would visit state parks as a child, but never got the chance to explore them like she is now. She said she forgot how much she loved being outside and exploring the state’s beauty in each of its seasons.
“Lately it has been difficult to remember why I want to stay in West Virginia. I’m a scientist by trade, so being here being in an anti-science political climate has been difficult,” she said. “It’s been nice to get back to what made me want to stay.”
While COVID-19 gave her the kick to get started, she doesn’t think her newly found hobby will end anytime soon. She wants to explore more national parks and said she has even gone on hiking trips outside the state.
“I can’t imagine us changing our behaviors now because we are having too much fun,” she said.