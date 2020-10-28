CHARLESTON — COVID-19 has unleashed unprecedented power in the Governor’s Office and triggered a precarious balancing act for localities where the pandemic’s impact is anything but equal.
During natural disasters, governors frequently issue executive orders limited to specific regions or counties. In the throes of the pandemic, orders from Gov. Jim Justice have applied equally across West Virginia, despite differences in regions that some health officers say should warrant individual responses.
“This is a big state, with lots of differences county-to-county. What works in one may not in another, and in all, we’re asking people to do something very difficult: change their behavior,” said Dr. Terrence Reidy, a health officer in the Eastern Panhandle.
“We’re little magnets, floating together, and the virus is jumping between. Trying to control and model behavior is difficult, even more so if you have influential leadership saying certain measures aren’t needed.”
In April, when the virus was making its initial surge across the country and state, Reidy recalled, Justice allowed “hotspot counties” to enact further regulations to mitigate spread. Those counties included the three Reidy serves, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson, where new cases averaged roughly 60 a week. That figure has jumped to more than 160 a week. In the week ending Thursday, the total was 185, according to the state’s dashboard.
More local control, Reidy said, could help ease the spread of COVID-19 in the Eastern Panhandle, home to thousands of people who commute across state lines, sometimes several times a day. That problem is compounded by the impact of the virus on the other side of the state line.
“The areas around us — Maryland, Virginia, D.C. — have seen more of the virus, and that’s something we’ve had to consider since the beginning,” Reidy said. “The question is what we do to control it.”
Extending greater power to localities could be an answer, said Dr. Sherri Young, who heads the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
“It certainly would have helped, I think, especially (in September) when we saw these big spikes. We could have reassessed what we were doing and what we could do,” Young said. “If we see, as we go into the fall and winter, coupled with flu season, that there is more disease, more spread, we would like to have that discussion.”
There should be triggers on the exercise of greater power and clear limits on its extent, she said.
“No one should be allowed to have total power over that,” Young said.
Justice shut down Monongalia County bars for weeks when cases spiked there, an instance when the governor subjected one locality to tighter restrictions than the remainder of the state.
County Commission President Tom Bloom said he didn’t disagree with the move, but he chafed at the governor’s exercise of unilateral power.
“It was a Catch-22. The governor told us he didn’t want to have 55 different counties giving out different rules, yet he immediately turned around and shut down the bars,” Bloom said. “That was a major concern. If he is going to treat areas differently, we should have more input.”
Commissioners knew which businesses posed a problem and would have responded appropriately if given the chance, Bloom said.
Now, some businesses might not come back and the county is struggling to recoup the cost of the shutdown. Federal CARES Act money given to the county won’t cover the gap, he said.
“It would have been different, I think, if (Justice) said it was all counties with colleges, or allowed us to work with him on the decision and how to limit the fallout,” Bloom said. “But that’s not how it happened. And we don’t have a voice to represent us at the state level if the Legislature doesn’t convene. We were cheated.”
More local control would bring chaos, with 55 counties responding in 55 different ways, Justice has said.
“We want to make it absolutely better where we have spikes and issues … but let me just say this, what has made us strong is one thing: We have stayed together as West Virginians,” Justice said during a COVID-19 briefing last week. “Really, there is a thousand different ideas to address each and every thing under the sun here, and if we get running in a thousand different directions, we’ll have issues.”
Health officers don’t all disagree with the governor on that point. State officials know more about what’s happening on a larger scale, said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
“It is our responsibility to monitor (COVID-19) and inform the public. It is our responsibility to tell people about the things that put them at risk and the ways they can avert that risk. I think we have acted within our jurisdiction and our authority,” Kilkenny said.
“In monitoring the bigger public health aspects of it, we have to coordinate that with the statewide efforts and other efforts. … Then we can issue our guidance. We have the authority to advise. We are doing that at the level consistent with good public health guidance with addressing (a) pandemic.”
Still, Young said, there should be consideration of the varying needs of different areas. Bars and restaurants in urban areas such as Kanawha, Monongalia and Cabell counties, for example, draw larger crowds, igniting heightened risk compared to rural localities.
While health officers commended Health Secretary Bill Crouch for his accessibility — he takes texts, calls and emails at any time, Reidy said — two officers, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs, said criticism is not well-received at the state level.
Health officers said the June ouster of Dr. Cathy Slemp as state health officer shook their confidence in state officials. Since then, metrics have switched and goalposts have moved. Sharing concerns, health officers said, could cost them their jobs and their communities an integral health official.
“If we hold concerns, we’re told to share them and, often, yes, there is cooperation (from the state) to hear us out and see what can be fixed. With larger issues, though, ones that come with more danger (for the public), perhaps, that isn’t always true,” a health officer in a mid-sized county said. “So, I believe often, they don’t come up. There hasn’t been trust built to show that I — we — are safe if we disagree strongly with the state approach. And if someone is let go, who takes their place? Who looks out for the community then?”
The struggle over balancing local, state and federal powers has played out in other states — and in courtrooms — over recent months. State governments working to supersede localities isn’t new.
For the past decade, state legislatures nationwide have been inundated with policy proposals that take power away from localities — called preemption — often with the intent of benefiting fringe political sects, out-of-state interests or large corporations, according to the Local Solutions Support Center, a think tank focused on defending local democracies from preemption.
West Virginia has seen a number of legislative proposals that would strip localities of certain powers. A new law last year bars municipalities from regulating farms on annexed lands in their jurisdiction. Another bill last year would have repealed nondiscrimination ordinances in some localities. That legislation failed.
Although policies and powers triggered by the pandemic differ in that they are temporary, some officials worry they could set a precedent for how the state’s executive branch wields emergency power.
“Never in my memory, even looking at old emergency orders, executive orders, has the (executive office) been used this way. The emergency at hand is statewide like we’ve never seen before, and the powers apply the same,” said Nigel Jeffries, a Charleston-area attorney. “I can understand completely the governor not wanting to have 55 separate (pandemic) responses. It’s not a localized problem. It’s the state, the nation and the world. At the same time, there obviously is great concern in these municipalities.”
Jeffries said he wouldn’t be shocked if the Legislature drastically changes state code on emergency powers to ensure appropriate checks and balances.
“The other constitutional officers in the state — the attorney general and the secretary of state — they’re not necessarily serving as ‘checks’ in this system, and without the Legislature there to serve as one, you have one man seated on top of the hill,” Jeffries said.
Language in the bylaws of some municipalities might allow them to enact measures to combat the virus so long as they don’t contradict the governor’s orders, Jeffries said.
The Home Rule section of state code doesn’t prohibit action taken for the sake of public health, meaning there might not be grounds to contest such measures.
“Courts have said, with Home Rule, often if it’s not actively prohibited or against a general law of the state, it’s OK,” Jeffries said.
Nonetheless, after the pandemic, Jeffries said, people should remember how extensively executive powers were exercised.
“It’s going to be a very perilous time for separation of powers once all this is done,” he said. “That has to be looked at at some point, and even as the pandemic is going on, we should all think what sort of powers we want to take out of (the governor’s) hands if this ever happened again.”