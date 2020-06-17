HURRICANE — When retired English teacher and dog-lover Helen Hall hears someone refer to Paws and Shop Thrift Store in downtown Hurricane as a pet store, she is quick to correct them.
“I honestly think many people hear the name or see the awning with the name on it and automatically think it’s a pet shop. It is not a pet store, though it does sometimes have items a pet might use. It is, however, a lovely gift shop and a thrifty place to shop.”
She adds, “And I wish more people would check them out.”
That is because, as Hall knows, 100% of the proceeds from items sold at Paws and Shop Thrift Store goes directly to animals in need.
Hall has been a loyal patron since the store opened in its first location in 2001. The current locale at 2806 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane is its third.
“I have been happy to think that by purchasing at and donating to Paws and Shop, I have helped other animals,” she said.
Paws and Shop Thrift Store is owned and operated by New Hope Animal Rescue (NHAR), a foster-based animal rescue. NHAR rescues unwanted and abandoned animals, provides them with medical care, and finds them new homes.
Mike Miske, a Winfield resident, has been president of New Hope Animal Rescue since 2005.
“There are so many animals in need in every county in West Virginia,” he laments. “There have been a lot of improvements over the last 20 years, yet shelters and rescues continue to overflow with animals in need. In 2019 alone, NHAR rescued and/or adopted out nearly 200 dogs and cats.”
A large part of the work of NHAR is to provide spay and neuter assistance.
“Euthanasia should not be a means of population control,” Miske asserts. “People need to be responsible with their pets and prevent unwanted births, and we want to help with that.”
Accordingly, NHAR offers spay and neuter assistance for owned pets and feral cats in Putnam County and some surrounding counties, thanks to a generous grant from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and matching funds from NHAR.
An all-volunteer organization, NHAR depends on grants and the generosity of the community in order to continue providing these and other services to animals in the area.
That’s where Paws and Shop Thrift Store comes in.
“The thrift store was the idea of former president, Betty Wilson,” Miske explains. “We were looking for ways to provide a steady income that would allow us to continue to help animals with their spaying, neutering, and medical needs. Betty knew that thrift stores in other parts of the country were in operation to benefit animal rescues and shelters.”
Miske adds, “We took a leap of faith that the community would support the idea and that we could make it profitable for the animals.”
The leap of faith certainly paid off. The community has supported Paws and Shop for 19 years, and many animals have benefited.
“New Hope Animal Rescue, Inc. uses the funds raised at Paws and Shop Thrift Store to assist with veterinary bills for our rescued animals,” Miske states. “Our rescues receive all necessary medical care for any conditions they might have. They are also spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites and fleas. Dogs are tested for heartworms and cats are tested for feline AIDS/leukemia, and they are treated if necessary.”
Hurricane resident Helen Hall thinks that Paws and Shop is a great addition to the community besides the fact that it provides for animals in need.
“The shop has been a positive thing for the community because it has provided shopping for those with low income who want to buy something for themselves or for someone else,” she claims. “It also gives people a place to donate items, including furniture, after they no longer want them.”
The variety of thrifty finds at Paws and Shop is impressive: housewares, small appliances, glassware, linens, books, DVDs, collectibles, antiques, toys, games, puzzles, tools, home decor, purses, jewelry, furniture and seasonal items.
“We receive a lot of donations of new items and you can find some great items throughout the year and during the holidays,” Miske enthuses. “Speaking of the holidays, during the first week in November, we turn our entire front display room into a Christmas wonderland! There are numerous trees filling the display and every type of Christmas decor you could want.”
To create holiday displays like these, to receive donations, price items, stock shelves, and greet customers requires a team of dedicated volunteers.
“We have two teams of five people each who volunteer at Paws and Shop during our store hours on Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 (a.m.) to 4 (p.m.),” Miske says.
He adds, “We are always in need of more volunteers and could be open more days each week if we had additional volunteers.”
In need. That is a phrase used often by Miske and others at NHAR.
In need of more volunteers. In need of a new awning for Paws and Shop after a storm ripped up the existing one. In need of a no-kill animal shelter in Putnam or Kanawha County. In need of foster and adoptive homes for dogs and cats in our community.
Yet love is what drives Miske and others to persevere, even with the running list of needs. Even when COVID-19 caused multiple setbacks, cancellations and delays.
“Everything that we accomplish is done by volunteers who do so for the love of animals and the desire to help them,” he says.
Although Paws and Shop has been closed recently due to COVID-19, it reopened on June 11 with a 50% off sale that will continue throughout the month of June.
“We are implementing several changes to protect our customers, donors and volunteers. We will continue to monitor information provided from the CDC and the State of West Virginia,” Miske pledges.
Helen Hall is delighted that one of her favorite establishments has reopened.
“It’s such an impressive shopping experience for the buyers,” she said. “People from all walks of life shop at Paws and Shop and love to find the bargains.”
While Paws and Shop is not a pet supply store, its mission is to ultimately provide for the needs of the less fortunate four-legged members of our society.
If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, volunteer at Paws and Shop Thrift Store, and/or help in some other capacity, visit www.newhoperescuewv.org or www.facebook.com/newhoperescuewv, call 304-562-0300, or email newhoperescuewv@gmail.com. If you would like to donate items to Paws and Shop Thrift Store, donations (excluding clothing, electronics, TVs and mattresses) may be brought during normal store hours. If you would like to donate to the awning fund, you can donate via Paypal to newhoperescuewv@gmail.com or via check to NHAR, PO Box 461, Scott Depot, WV, 25560.