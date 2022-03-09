The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Putnam County Schools Regional Math Field Day

Putnam County Schools Regional Math Field Day Team traveled to the University of Charleston on March 1 to compete for top math honors and a chance to represent the Region at the 2022 WV State Math Field Day in April.

Putnam County Schools Regional Math Field Day Team Members are:

Elementary level

  • Jace Berry, 4th Grade, Winfield Elementary
  • Liam Shuler, 4th Grade, Mountain View
  • Hunter Jones, 4th Grade, West Teays Elementary
  • Cruz Berry, 5th Grade, Winfield Elementary
  • Sadhana Dakshinamoorthy, 5th Grade, Winfield Elementary
  • Blaise Liu, 5th Grade, West Teays Elementary

Middle school level

  • Madison McDavid, 6th Grade, Winfield Middle
  • Gavin Krofcheck, 6th Grade, Winfield Middle
  • Makenzie Hendren, 6th Grade, Winfield Middle
  • Conner Westfall, 7th Grade, Hurricane Middle
  • Nikolaus Von Wulfen, 7th Grade, Winfield Middle
  • Zach Hodges, 7th Grade, Hurricane Middle
  • Erin Walls, 8th Grade, Winfield Middle
  • Aiden Carney, 8th Grade, Winfield Middle
  • Robby Kyer, 8th Grade, Hurricane Middle

High school level

  • Cole Whittington, 9th Grade, Buffalo High
  • Mason Daily, 9th Grade, Winfield High
  • Allison Hoffman, 9th Grade, Winfield High
  • Carter Leadmon, 12th Grade, Hurricane High
  • Audrey Hall, 11th Grade, Hurricane High
  • Tommy Moore, 12th Grade, Winfield High
  • Domenick Hoh, 12th Grade, Hurricane High
  • Presley Lucas, 11th Grade, Hurricane High
  • Walker Killian, 11th Grade, Winfield High
  • Joey Chiu, 12th Grade, Teays Valley Christian
  • Conner Stonestreet, 12th Grade, Hurricane High
  • Chase Sprigle, 11th Grade, Winfield High
  • Ally Barnette, 12th Grade, Winfield High

The top-three scoring students in grades 4-9 and the top ten scoring upperclassmen (grades 10-12) at the high school level will advance to the WV State Math Field Day on April 23 at West Virginia University.

Putnam County Math Field Day Regional Winners are:

Grade 4 PCS regional winners

  • 3rd Place: Liam Shuler, Mountain View Elementary
  • Alternate: Jace Berry, Winfield Elementary

Grade 5 PCS regional winners

  • 3rd Place: Cruz Berry, Winfield Elementary
  • Alternate: Blaise Liu, West Teays Elementary

Grade 6 PCS regional winners

  • 1st Place: Madison McDavid, Winfield
  • Middle

Grade 7 PCS regional winners

  • 1st Place: Conner Westfall, Hurricane Middle
  • 2nd Place: Nikolaus von Wulffen, Winfield Middle

Grade 8 PCS regional winners

  • 2nd Place: Erin Walls, Winfield Middle
  • 3rd Place: Robby Kyer, Hurricane Middle

Grade 9 PCS regional winners

  • 2nd Place: Cole Whittington, Buffalo High
  • 3rd Place: Mason Dailey, Winfield High

Grade 10-12 PCS regional winners

  • 1st Place & Winner of a $3,000 Scholarship to UC for 4 Years: Presley Lucas, Hurricane High
  • 2nd Place & Winner of a $3,000 Scholarship to UC for 4 Years: Carter Leadman, Hurricane High
  • 5th Place: Walker Killian, Winfield High
  • 6th Place: Audrey Hall, Hurricane High
  • 9th Place: Joey Chiu, Teays Valley Christian
  • 10th Place: Tommy Moore, Winfield High
  • 11th Place (Alternate): Domenick Hoh, Hurricane High
  • 13th Place (Alternate): Connor Stonestreet, Hurricane High

Congratulations, PCS Regional Math Field Day Winners!

