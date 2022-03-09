CHARLESTON — Putnam County Schools Regional Math Field Day Team traveled to the University of Charleston on March 1 to compete for top math honors and a chance to represent the Region at the 2022 WV State Math Field Day in April.
Putnam County Schools Regional Math Field Day Team Members are:
Elementary level
- Jace Berry, 4th Grade, Winfield Elementary
- Liam Shuler, 4th Grade, Mountain View
- Hunter Jones, 4th Grade, West Teays Elementary
- Cruz Berry, 5th Grade, Winfield Elementary
- Sadhana Dakshinamoorthy, 5th Grade, Winfield Elementary
- Blaise Liu, 5th Grade, West Teays Elementary
Middle school level
- Madison McDavid, 6th Grade, Winfield Middle
- Gavin Krofcheck, 6th Grade, Winfield Middle
- Makenzie Hendren, 6th Grade, Winfield Middle
- Conner Westfall, 7th Grade, Hurricane Middle
- Nikolaus Von Wulfen, 7th Grade, Winfield Middle
- Zach Hodges, 7th Grade, Hurricane Middle
- Erin Walls, 8th Grade, Winfield Middle
- Aiden Carney, 8th Grade, Winfield Middle
- Robby Kyer, 8th Grade, Hurricane Middle
High school level
- Cole Whittington, 9th Grade, Buffalo High
- Mason Daily, 9th Grade, Winfield High
- Allison Hoffman, 9th Grade, Winfield High
- Carter Leadmon, 12th Grade, Hurricane High
- Audrey Hall, 11th Grade, Hurricane High
- Tommy Moore, 12th Grade, Winfield High
- Domenick Hoh, 12th Grade, Hurricane High
- Presley Lucas, 11th Grade, Hurricane High
- Walker Killian, 11th Grade, Winfield High
- Joey Chiu, 12th Grade, Teays Valley Christian
- Conner Stonestreet, 12th Grade, Hurricane High
- Chase Sprigle, 11th Grade, Winfield High
- Ally Barnette, 12th Grade, Winfield High
The top-three scoring students in grades 4-9 and the top ten scoring upperclassmen (grades 10-12) at the high school level will advance to the WV State Math Field Day on April 23 at West Virginia University.
Putnam County Math Field Day Regional Winners are:
Grade 4 PCS regional winners
- 3rd Place: Liam Shuler, Mountain View Elementary
- Alternate: Jace Berry, Winfield Elementary
Grade 5 PCS regional winners
- 3rd Place: Cruz Berry, Winfield Elementary
- Alternate: Blaise Liu, West Teays Elementary
Grade 6 PCS regional winners
- 1st Place: Madison McDavid, Winfield
- Middle
Grade 7 PCS regional winners
- 1st Place: Conner Westfall, Hurricane Middle
- 2nd Place: Nikolaus von Wulffen, Winfield Middle
Grade 8 PCS regional winners
- 2nd Place: Erin Walls, Winfield Middle
- 3rd Place: Robby Kyer, Hurricane Middle
Grade 9 PCS regional winners
- 2nd Place: Cole Whittington, Buffalo High
- 3rd Place: Mason Dailey, Winfield High
Grade 10-12 PCS regional winners
- 1st Place & Winner of a $3,000 Scholarship to UC for 4 Years: Presley Lucas, Hurricane High
- 2nd Place & Winner of a $3,000 Scholarship to UC for 4 Years: Carter Leadman, Hurricane High
- 5th Place: Walker Killian, Winfield High
- 6th Place: Audrey Hall, Hurricane High
- 9th Place: Joey Chiu, Teays Valley Christian
- 10th Place: Tommy Moore, Winfield High
- 11th Place (Alternate): Domenick Hoh, Hurricane High
- 13th Place (Alternate): Connor Stonestreet, Hurricane High
Congratulations, PCS Regional Math Field Day Winners!