ELEANOR — Students starting the new school year today at the Putnam Career and Technical Center will be entering the halls of a 2022 SkillsUSA National Model of Excellence School.

The designation recognizes PCTC’s SkillsUSA Framework Application in Chapter Programming as one of the nation’s top technical programs, according to a news release from Putnam County Schools.

