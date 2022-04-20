CHARLESTON — West Virginia has reported its first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2021-22 flu season.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health confirmed the death in a news release Wednesday. It is the first pediatric flu death reported in the state since the 2019-20 flu season.
Details about the death, including the child’s name, hometown, county, age and gender, were not released.
The death in West Virginia is one of 16 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported nationwide during the 2021-22 flu season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the importance of flu vaccination, the most effective protection against the illness,” Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said in the release. “While young people with chronic illnesses and compromised immune systems are at increased risk for serious complications, about 40% of children who die from influenza every year have no preexisting conditions.”
Amjad said the flu is still circulating in West Virginia, and the Bureau for Public Health urges all West Virginians who are 6 months old and older to get vaccinated against the flu.
Influenza-associated deaths of children under the age of 18 are required to be reported to the local health department within one week, which is then reported to the state, the release said. Adult flu deaths are not required to be reported.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.